Technopolis 20 to Present Pulsar Band Next Weekend

Technopolis 20 will present the Pulsar Band, on Sunday,15th of September, at 20:00. The music of Pulsar Band resembles a journey of exploration into the world of sounds, a blend of elements of ethnic, folk and rock genres.

With an innovative approach, the four musicians use traditional instruments like the flute and the lute, and the santur, successfully blending them with electronic sounds and three-dimensional sound effects.

Through their own original compositions, which capture a strong and distinctive character in each piece, the band creates a sonic mosaic that guides the listener into new auditory experiences.

In addition to their compositions, they will also present some covers of well-known traditional songs in their own unique style.

Maria Avraam: Flute, vocals

Konstantinos Charilaou: Drums

Christos Politis: Bass, Guitar, vocals

Stavros Savva: Electronic Effects, santur, lute

Entrance: 15 euro

Tickers available online: https://www.technopolis20.com/event-details/pulsar-band

Info: 70002420

Technopolis 20 celebrates 10 years of creativity, a decade of events, and a vibrant presence in the artistic scene of Paphos and beyond!

With the arrival of summer, our concerts will come alive in the enchanting setting of our garden. As part of our 10-year celebration, we've curated a diverse programme that showcases talented musicians across various genres, instruments, and styles. Enjoy jazz, ethnic or fusion music, a rock band, or a traditional ensemble under the starry sky until October.

This year marks a decade of our deep love and passion for the arts and culture, and we're thrilled to invite you to celebrate with us!

Maria Avraam, a flutist and pianist, graduated from the Marios Tokas Limassol Music High School and holds a degree in music studies from the European University Cyprus. During her time at the Limassol Music School, she had the opportunity to frequently participate in concerts with chamber music ensembles and choirs, as well as perform as a soloist. Some of the ensembles she collaborated with include the Apple Hill String Quartet (USA) and the Athens Lyric Orchestra. During her studies and afterwards, she actively attended and participated in special individual and group piano and flute lessons in Greece, England, Cyprus, and elsewhere. She was a member of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, through which she took part in a series of concerts with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the Prague State Youth Orchestra, as well as in chamber music ensembles. She also played with the Strovolos Municipality-European University Cyprus Symphony Band, participating in concerts in Cyprus, Crete, and Thessaloniki. In 2019, in a concert with the band, she collaborated with the Virginia University Wind Symphony from the USA. Her interest in contemporary music led her to perform in concerts and festivals dedicated exclusively to contemporary music, such as the "Artos Contemporary Music Festival," the "7th International Contemporary Music Festival," the "Flevares Project," the "Avaton Contemporary Music Festival," and others. She has also presented Cypriot and world premieres of works in collaboration with the "Centre of Cypriot Composers" and participated in "Piano Street" as part of the European Capital of Culture - Paphos 2017. She lives and works in Paphos, where she performs in concerts, participating in festivals and other events in the city.

Stavros Savva began his musical journey with the piano as his primary instrument. Over time, his explorations and desire to delve into various genres of music led him to learn additional instruments such as the accordion, guitar, and other stringed instruments. His primary goal is to express the authenticity and essence that defines a song or instrumental piece, striving to achieve this through appropriate orchestrations, depending on the ensemble or band he is involved with. His influences and musical experiences span a wide range, including classical music, traditional music (with the distinctiveness of the geographical region), as well as the developments in rock and electronic music. Additionally, his extended stays in Greece and Italy have had a direct impact on his style and diversity as a musician, allowing him to experience the traditions of each region up close. Currently, he collaborates with various musicians and participates in cultural events, performing at different venues in his city and organizing concerts.

Christos Politis was born and raised in Ioannina. During his school years, he began playing guitar in various musical groups in the area. He studied guitar under Giotis Samaras at the Philippos Nakas Conservatory in Athens. He continued his musical career by performing with various musical ensembles and appeared in musical shows in Athens and in other parts of Greece. For the past two years, he has been living and working in Cyprus.

Konstantinos Charilaou began his musical journey at a young age, starting with percussion and later learning the violin and the Cretan lyra. He is currently collaborating with various bands, playing the daouli, doumbek, and drums.

