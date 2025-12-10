Andre Rieu Will Perform 2025 Christmas Concert at the Rialto Theatre

🎭 NEW! Greece Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Greece & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This holiday season, the magic of Christmas comes alive on Rialto’s big screen! Join world-renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu for his 2025 Christmas Concert – Merry Christmas on Friday, December 19 at 19:00 and immerse yourself in an unforgettable celebration of joyful carols, sweeping waltzes, and delightful surprises.

Accompanied by his Johann Strauss Orchestra and featuring special guests, including the sensational Emma Kok, along with over 400 brass players delivering the majestic sound of the season, André Rieu’s concert promises warmth, laughter, and pure holiday cheer.

Join in for a cinematic Christmas celebration like no other. Gather family and friends, embrace the festive season, and let André Rieu fill your evening with music, laughter, and unforgettable holiday cheer.

Love Theater in Greece? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More