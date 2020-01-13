Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)
Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg
Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin
Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck
Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig
Best Choreography
Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin
Best Costume Design
TANZ DER VAMPIRE
Best Lighting Design
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg
Best Musical (commercial)
ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart
Best Musical (non-commercial)
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg
Best Set Design
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg
Best Sound Design
Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg
Best Touring Show
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour
Theater of the Year
Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg
