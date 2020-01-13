Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)

Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)

David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg

Best Actor in a Play (commercial)

Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin

Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)

Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)

Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck

Best Actress in a Play (commercial)

Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig

Best Choreography

Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin

Best Costume Design

TANZ DER VAMPIRE

Best Lighting Design

PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg

Best Musical (commercial)

ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart

Best Musical (non-commercial)

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg

Best Set Design

PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg

Best Sound Design

Cirque du Soleil PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg

Best Touring Show

TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour

Theater of the Year

Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





