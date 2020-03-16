The Bavarian State Orchestra Announces Programming Changes

The program for today's live stream of the Bayerische Staatsorchester's 5th Academy Concert at 8 pm on STAATSOPER.TV had to be changed at short notice: "In these times, the well-being of our employees is most important to us. Since individual musicians of the Staatsorchester have been in regions that are considered risk areas since the weekend within the last two weeks, we have decided to reduce the programme of today's planned stream to chamber music line-ups. We are working on similar offers for the coming weeks and hope to use our art to show as many people as possible in these difficult times that art always has something healing to it," says General Manager Nikolaus Bachler.



Instead of Joana Mallwitz and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester, Christian Gerhaher, Christina Landshamer and Gerold Huber will open the concert live. Together they interpret Robert Schumann's Liederalbum für die Jugend op. 79, followed by the Schumann-Quartett of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester playing Mozart's String Quartet No.14 in G major, KV 387, followed by Igor Levit with Ludwig van Beethoven's last great piano work, the Diabelli-Variations. The piano concerto was recorded this afternoon. The stream concludes with the percussionists of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester, OPERcussion, with music by Johann Sebastian Bach and Chick Corea.



Instead of the live stream of Swan Lake on March 21, the Bayerisches Staatsballett will offer a recording of Jewels from 11 April 2019.

The programme for 16 March



Robert Schumann: Liederalbum für die Jugend op. 79

Christina Landshamer (soprano), Christian Gerhaher (baritone), Gerold Huber (piano)

Courtesy of Sony Classical as a preview of the complete recording of all Schumann songs to be released on the label in 2021.





Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 14 in G major, KV 387

Schumann-Quartett of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester

Barbara Burgdorf, Traudi Pauer (violin), Stephan Finkentey (viola), Oliver Göske (cello)





Ludwig van Beethoven: Diabelli-Variations op. 120

Igor Levit (piano)

(recorded before the stream)





Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude 2 C minor BWV 847

Chick Corea: Spain

OPERcussion

Claudio Estay, Thomas March, Marcel Morikawa, Maxime Pidoux, Carlos Vera Larrucea (percussion)





Live stream on STAATSOPER.TV



The programme of 21 March

JEWELS

Sat, 21 March 2020, 7.30 pm (CET)



Choreography by George Balanchine



Live stream on STAATSOPER.TV

Recording from 11 April 2019



24 hours video-on-demand

This performance will be available from 21 March 7.30 pm until 22 March 11.59pm (CET) as video-on-demand.





