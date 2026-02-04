Review: STOMP at Museumsquartier Halle F Vienna

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

STOMP transforms mundane objects into instruments, causing a unique theatrical experience. The creators, Three decades and numerous awards later,transforms mundane objects into instruments, causing a unique theatrical experience. The creators, Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas , formed something that has come to be seen as an institution; STOMP has been running for 29 years at the Orpheum Theatre in New York's East Village, as well as for more than 15 years in London's West End. The bin-clashing, broom-swinging show is back and touring through Europe, stopping by at the Museumsquartier Halle F in Vienna for a limited run. The Mix of Rhythm and Dance still amazes audiences, and what’s not to love about creating music by slamming lids or lighting Zippo lighters in a rather unusual way.

Revisiting the well-known show proves that some things never get old, and STOMP is a perfect example. There is always something new to find in these everyday items, as a commonly used object is revisited in a very different utilisation, presented by an energetic cast.

We got into the world of STOMP a couple of years (or, to be honest, ages) ago, and now it is time to introduce the next generation of theatregoers to it. What a joy to see them laughing and marveling at it. Refreshingly heartwarming, something only live theatre can do, but please beware: your children might use your home as their stage and your furniture as their equipment.

The tour visits Vienna for a strictly limited run before heading through Europe. Escape the noisy world and treat yourself to an evening where noise is transformed into music. STOMP has its place in the theatrical cosmos, and it is a well-deserved one.

All pictures ©Steve McNicholas

