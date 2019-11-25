First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Germany Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:
Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical (commercial)
Best Musical (non-commercial)
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 19%
Riccardo Greco - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 17%
Mark Seibert - DIE PÄPSTIN - Domplatz Fulda 11%
David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 40%
Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 17%
Rob Pelzer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 14%
Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 58%
Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 42%
Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 37%
Kristina Love - TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 12%
Hannah Leser - MARY POPPINS - Stage Theater an der Elbe 8%
Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 51%
Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 25%
Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 24%
Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%
Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 22%
Lee Proud - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 19%
Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE 33%
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 23%
ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft 19%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 36%
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 29%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 21%
ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 35%
ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 18%
TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 12%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 32%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 15%
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 15%
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 36%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 27%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 21%
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 39%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 36%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 25%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 57%
MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 30%
WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 12%
First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%
Theater des Westens Berlin 14%
Neue Flora Hamburg 13%
