First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Germany Awards!

Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:

Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)
Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 19%
 Riccardo Greco - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 17%
 Mark Seibert - DIE PÄPSTIN - Domplatz Fulda 11%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 40%
 Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 17%
 Rob Pelzer - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 14%

Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 58%
 Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 42%

Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 37%
 Kristina Love - TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 12%
 Hannah Leser - MARY POPPINS - Stage Theater an der Elbe 8%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 51%
 Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 25%
 Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 24%

Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%

Best Choreography
Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 22%
 Lee Proud - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 19%
 Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%

Best Costume Design
TANZ DER VAMPIRE 33%
 CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 23%
 ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft 19%

Best Lighting Design
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 36%
 PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 29%
 CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 21%

Best Musical (commercial)
ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 35%
 ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 18%
 TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 12%

Best Musical (non-commercial)
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 32%
 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 15%
 SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 15%

Best Set Design
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 36%
 GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 27%
 CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 21%

Best Sound Design
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 39%
 GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 36%
 CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 25%

Best Touring Show
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 57%
 MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 30%
 WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 12%

Theater of the Year
First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%
 Theater des Westens Berlin 14%
 Neue Flora Hamburg 13%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

