Cirque du Soleil Will Open ALIZE in Berlin

Cirque du Soleil has announced ALIZÉ, its first European resident show, which is scheduled to open in November 2025 at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. The new show depicts a journey into the unseen with a mix of groundbreaking artistry and breathtaking magic, embedded in an adventure that pushes the boundaries of the imagination. Tickets for the new production, presented and co-produced by Live Nation, are on sale from November 22, 2024 at berlin.cirquedusoleil.de.

ALIZÉ is the 54th original production and the first resident show in Europe for Cirque du Soleil which first began touring in Germany 30 years ago. Since 1995, a new era began with Saltimbanco, with 16 productions appearing in the Grand Chapiteau or arenas in 16 German cities. With its cosmopolitan and international appeal, Berlin is the ideal location for the first permanent Cirque du Soleil show in a European metropolis.

In this new, innovative creation, the protagonists embark on a journey into a surreal world. In trying to reveal the invisible, they discover the hidden magic that lies behind reality. Their poetic journey is filled with wonder and mystery, inviting the audience to join them in a world where the impossible becomes possible. Cirque du Soleil ALIZÉ celebrates the magic of humanity through captivating acrobatic performances and enchanting visuals that dissolve the boundaries between reality and imagination.

The Theater at Potsdamer Platz will be redesigned to meet the unique technical requirements of this permanent production.

Cirque du Soleil's first permanent show in Europe will be seen at the Theater am Potsdamer Platz from November 2025. The shows are Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. There are no shows on Mondays and Tuesdays.

