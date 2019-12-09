BroadwayWorld Germany Awards Update: ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:

Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)

Anton Zetterholm - CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora 19%

Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 17%

Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 15%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)

David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 43%

Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 15%

Rasmus Borkowski - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 12%

Best Actor in a Play (commercial)

Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 62%

Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 38%

Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)

Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 23%

Nyassa Alberta - TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 11%

Vajen Van den Bosch - CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora 11%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)

Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 55%

Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 23%

Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 22%

Best Actress in a Play (commercial)

Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%

Best Choreography

Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 18%

Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 18%

Lee Proud - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 14%

Best Costume Design

TANZ DER VAMPIRE 35%

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 25%

ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft 16%

Best Lighting Design

PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 33%

GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 32%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 22%

Best Musical (commercial)

ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 22%

TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 14%

ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 14%

Best Musical (non-commercial)

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 34%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 16%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 13%

Best Set Design

PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 38%

GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 25%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 22%

Best Sound Design

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 41%

GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 33%

CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 26%

Best Touring Show

TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 58%

MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 30%

WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 12%

Theater of the Year

Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 20%

Neue Flora Hamburg 14%

First Stage Theater Hamburg 14%

