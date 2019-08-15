VENUS IN FUR Offers Discount Tickets Opening Night Only

The Studio Players announces special ticket price for Opening night of Venus In Fur. Friday, August 23rd, tickets only $15. Doors open at 7:30pm, show at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239.398.9192 - discount code:FUR

Starring Steven Coe & Madelaine Weymouth. Directed by Anna Segreto

A young playwright, Thomas, has written an adaptation of the 1870 novel Venus in Fur by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch (after whom the term "masochism" was coined); the story of an obsessive adulterous relationship between a man and the mistress to whom he becomes enslaved. At the end of a long day in which the actresses Thomas auditions fail to impress him, in walks Vanda, very late and seemingly clueless, but she convinces him to give her a chance. As they perform scenes from Thomas's play, and Vanda the actor and Vanda the character gradually take control of the audition, the lines between writer, actor, director, and character begin to blur.

Vanda is acting . . . or perhaps she sees in Thomas a masochist, one who desires fantasy in "real life" while writing fantasies for a living.

An exploration of gender roles and sexuality, in which desire twists and turns in on itself, Venus in Fur is also a witty, unsettling look at the art of acting-onstage and off.

The Studio Players

Golden Gate Community Center's Joan Jenks Auditorium - 4701 Golden Gate Parkway Naples | 34116 - Doors open at 7:30pm - Show at 8pm





