TheatreZone Cancels Performances of GYPSY

TheatreZone has cancelled today's performances of Gypsy.

Read the full statement below:

TheatreZone's top priority is and will continue to be the health and well-being of our patrons, actors, musicians, stagehands, ushers, staff and many other dedicated professionals.

As a precaution due to COVID-19, today's matinee and evening performances of Gypsy have been canceled. Though we regret having to take this measure, we realize it is the socially responsible action to make at this time.

We ask that you consider donating the costs of your tickets in lieu of requesting refunds. As a nonprofit 501c3 organization, your donations are essential to TheatreZone's ability to continue bringing quality productions to southwest Florida. For information about refunds and exchanges, please contact our box office at 888-966-3352 x1 and our agents will be happy to assist you.

We look forward to welcoming audiences back to TheatreZone as soon as possible.





