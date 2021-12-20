The Studio Players Announce Cast For CLARK GABLE SLEPT HERE

The Studio Players has announced the cast of Clark Gable Slept Here by Michael McKeever. This show will kicks off The Studio Players 10th Season! Show opens June 3rd - June 26, 2022

Featuring Jarrod "Hilly" Hilliard - Perry Ventro - (Super Manager/Agent), Morgan Wright - Danielle Channell -(Hollywood "fixer"), Gage Holland - Luke Lauchle -(Hotel Manager), Estella - Alicia Schwartz - (Hotel Maid) and Travis - Ricky Shafer - (Dead Male prostitute).

Hollywood's hiding a lot more in the closet than Tom Ford tuxedos, and megastar agent Jarrod Hilliard's determined to keep it that way. When the corpse of a male prostitute is found in his client's hotel room during the Golden Globe Awards, Hilliard and hotel manager Gage Holland are left to sweep things under the rug. Time to call in some favors... But when you work in the make-believe world of movies, everyone's acting, and nothing's what it seems in this jet-black comedy about what it means to be a "man" in Hollywood.

For more information www.thestudioplayers.org or call 239-398-9192