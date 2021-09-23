The Studio Players Announce Cast For BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

The Studio Players have announced the cast for Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon. Opening March 18, 2022 running for 14 performances, closing April 10, 2022. This is The Studio Players throw back to the 60's! Directed by Paula Keenan, Stage Manager Evelyn Vieira. Tickets now on sale at www.thestudioplayers.org

Cast list

Rosie DeLeon - Corie Bratter

Paul Bratter - John Strealy

Ethyl Banks - Karen Ezrine

Victor Velasco - David Whalley

Phone Repairman - Jay Terzis

Delivery Guy - Gregg Birr



The Story:



Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He's a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she's a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find - too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie's loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong does. Paul just doesn't understand Corie, as she sees it. He's too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running "barefoot in the park" would be a start...