The Naples Players Welcome SWFL Playwrights To 16th Annual Playwrights Competition

The Naples Players' (TNP) Readers Theatre is now accepting original one-act scripts for its 16th Annual "An Evening of New Plays" contest for Southwest Florida playwrights. In addition to having their play cast and performed at TNP's "An Evening of New Plays" on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Finalists will each receive a performance royalty, memorial plaque, tickets to TNP's "An Evening of New Plays". Winners will have the opportunity for their plays to be cast, directed, and staged at one of the most highly-rated theatres in the country. Deadline for submission is July 31, 2019 and winners will be notified by October 31, 2019. "It's a fantastic opportunity for talented playwrights to get their work in front of an audience," shares Jessica Walck, Associate Artistic Director.

Readers Theatre is devoted to developing playwrights, directors, and actors through staged readings of original works as well as fresh and inventive one-acts. The Readers Theatre program allows The Naples Players to test new plays before producing them and provides critical feedback to playwrights, along with access to performance and directing opportunities through flexible and shortened rehearsal processes and augmented performance demands. Both veteran and novice actors, directors, and playwrights can call Readers Theatre home, and this flexibility helps Readers Theatre remain as one of the foundational programs of The Naples Players. Only non-musical one-acts are accepted. Only one play per writer can be submitted. Each play must be the writer's own original work, not an adaptation, and not commercially published or produced, though it may have been work-shopped or presented in staged readings.

The play should not exceed 20 minutes in length. A submitted play also may have been entered in an earlier contest, so long as it was not an earlier finalist. Once the play is submitted, no script changes can be made for purposes of this competition. To submit a play, Playwrights must submit three copies of their script in standard stage play format to: "An Evening of New Plays 2020", The Naples Players, 701 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102. Plays may also be submitted electronically to: tnpreaderstheatre@gmail.com. A title page with the name of the play, synopsis, and list of characters must be attached to each script. Include a separate page, unattached to script, with the name of the play, playwright and contact information. This is to help assure anonymity during the judging process. For scripts to be returned, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope.

The judging panel may recommend up to four finalists to the Readers Theatre Committee for review and final approval by Associate Artistic Director Jessica Walck. Authors retain all rights and give performance rights to The Naples Players for "An Evening of New Plays" and limited readings in other venues, including possible outreach and electronic media. Readers Theatre is The Naples Players' affiliate theatre group, led by TNP's Associate Artistic Director Jessica Walck. Performances are held throughout the year in the intimate 100-seat Tobye Studio Theatre at the Sugden Community Theatre in the center of 5th Avenue South, Naples. Readers Theatre perform a series of one-act plays and full-length works with scripts in hand and without props or costumes.

Readers Theatre performances focus on the written word. The Naples Players (TNP) Sugden Community Theatre is Naples' oldest and premier theatre group and a vital part of the exciting experience of Downtown Naples. Celebrating its 66th season, and as one of the top theatres in the country, they offer a variety of plays and musicals in three intimate spaces, Blackburn Hall, the Tobye Studio Theatre and outside Baker Stage - all located in one building on Fifth Avenue South. The KidzAct program, Southwest Florida's premier youth theatre program offers a performing arts education wing, offers top quality productions as well as in-depth skills classes for children.

Adult education classes are offered throughout the year for skilled professionals to first-time performers. Readers Theatre offers an opportunity to hear new works as well as rare one acts and classics and is entirely volunteer run. The Naples Players continually seeks to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through a superior theatre experience. TNP is inspiring passion for the performing arts through life-long opportunities to participate in vibrant theatrical experiences.

