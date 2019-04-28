The Naples Players Hosts Red Carpet Event For Opening Night Of Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS

The Naples Players (TNP) and Merrill Lynch The Carman/Kelley Group presents Neil Simon's Lost in Yonkers May 1 - 26, 2019 in Blackburn Hall opening on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with a celebratory Red Carpet event party in Sugden Plaza and on the outdoor Baker Stage. The Red Carpet Party begins at 6:30 p.m. and the opening night performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Naples Players patrons will be welcomed by the live music of Chariot on the Baker Stage as they arrive on the red carpet into the theatre with photos taken in Neubek Photographer's digital NeuBooth. TNP Red Carpet Partners Ocean Prime will be serving complimentary epicurean nibbles, Riptide Brewery will be sharing their newest craft and artisan beers, The Spice and Tea Exchange of Naples will be offering an array of specialty teas, refreshing sippers, and delectable confections, Fairways Wine Vault will be refining your palate with their fine wines and champagnes, and you can revel in the fine art featured by Emillions Art before meeting the adoptable racetrack Greyhounds from Hollydogs Greyhound Rescue.

Directed by Executive Artistic Director Bryce Alexander, Lost in Yonkers is celebrated as one of Neil Simon's greatest works. Debuting at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 1990, Lost in Yonkers went on to win four Tony Awards, including Best Play, as well as the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Praised as one of the greatest American Playwrights, Neil Simon passed away last year, and The Naples Players is thrilled to celebrate him with Lost in Yonkers - scheduled to close its 65th Anniversary Theatre Season this May.

Set in New York in 1942, after the death of their mother, two Young Brothers are sent to stay with their formidable grandmother for the longest ten months of their lives. Grandmother Kurnitz is a one-woman German front-a refugee and a widow who has steeled her heart against the world. Her coldness and intolerance have crippled her own children: the boys' father has no self-esteem; their Aunt Gert has an embarrassing speech impediment; their Uncle Louie is a small-time gangster; and their Aunt Bella has the mentality of a child. But it is Bella's hunger for affection and her refusal to be denied love that saves the boys-and that leads to an unforgettable, wrenching confrontation with her mother. Filled with laughter, tears, and insight, Lost in Yonkers is a heartwarming testament to Neil Simon's talent.



"The play is as relatable today as it was when it was written," said Alexander. "At its heart the play is about family, and how we sometimes feel disconnected from different generations. 'How could Grandma think that way? Or how can those kids act that way?' And yet - it is our varied experiences that help our families come together. It seems like family is more important now than ever before."





The Naples Players Lost in Yonkers cast includes KidzAct stars Leonard Allen as Arty, Brian Boland as Jay, veteran performer Bonnie Knapp plays Grandma, newcomer Mai-Lei Murphy plays Bella, while regulars Daniel Ospina performs as Louie, Bernardo Santana is Eddie, and Judith Santos plays Gert.





Lost in Yonkers runs May 1 -26, 2019 in Blackburn Hall at The Naples Players Sugden Community Theatre at 701 5th Avenue South in Naples. Tickets are $40 and available by contacting the Box Office (239) 263-7990 or online: NaplesPlayers.org





The Naples Players (TNP) Sugden Community Theatre is Naples' oldest and premier theatre and a vital part of the exciting experience of Downtown Naples. As one of the top theatres in the country, TNP is celebrating its 65th season by offering a variety of plays and musicals in three performance spaces: Blackburn Hall, the Tobye Studio Theater, and the outdoor Baker Stage - all located in one building on 5th Avenue South. KidzAct, Southwest Florida's premier youth theatre program, offers top quality productions as well as in-depth skills classes for children. Adult education classes are offered throughout the year for first-time performers to skilled professionals. Readers Theatre offers an opportunity to hear new works as well as rare one acts and classics.

The Naples Players continually seeks to enrich, educate, and entertain the community through a superior theatre experience. TNP is inspiring passion for the performing arts through lifelong opportunities to participate in vibrant theatrical experiences. The Naples Players is kicking off their 66th Season with the ABBA Broadway hit-musical MAMMA MIA! June 26 - 28, 2019, The Great Gatsby October 2 -27, Escanaba in Da Moonlight October 23 - November 1,; the sweet holiday musical She Loves Me November 27 - December 22, 2019, the world premiere comedy Making God Laugh January 15 - February 9, 2020, the riveting Silent Sky February 5 - March 1, 2020, the American musical favorite Bye Bye Birdie March 4 - April 5, 2020, the hilarious comedy Becky's New Car April 1 - April 26, 2020, and the sisterhood comedy Calendar Girls April 29 - May 24, 2020. New 2019-2020 Season Subscriptions are underway and available in three different packages through the Box Office (239) 263-7990 with detailed subscription information on the website: NaplesPlayers.org







Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You