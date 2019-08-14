The Naples Players Announce Auditions For SHE LOVES ME

The Naples Players (TNP) announce open auditions for She Loves Me on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at The Naples Players Sugden Community Theatre at 701 5th Avenue South.

She Loves Me, sponsored by Aviance Capital Partners, is the perfect holiday musical!

Based on the same storyline as the blockbuster hit film You've Got Mail, this story follows two feuding clerks in a European parfumerie during the 1930s who secretly find solace in their anonymous romantic pen pals, little knowing that their respective correspondents are each other.

She Loves Me rehearsals begin Monday, September 29, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. and performances run Wednesdays through Sundays, November 26 through December 22, 2019, in Blackburn Hall. There is no performance on Thanksgiving with a make-up performance on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. There is a special Sensory-Friendly Performance on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. The Naples Players is casting 2 women (ages 20s-30s), 2 men (ages 25-30), 1 male (age 45-55), 1 male (age 55-65), and 1 boy (age 14-17) as well as the ensemble with additional dancing, and non-speaking featured roles available.

Audition sides are made available two weeks before the auditions. The Naples Players auditions are open to all interested persons and walk-ins are welcome. All that is required is the desire to be involved in a production and the willingness to commit your time and effort to the project. Rehearsals are typically five nights a week for five weeks before production. For audition information, please call Cole Butcher, Production Stage Manager, (239) 434-7340 ext. 125 or cbutcher@naplesplayers.org. All audition details and script sides for auditions are accessible on the website: https://naplesplayers.org/upcoming-auditions/.





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You