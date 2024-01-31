THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February

Catch this TMC classic at The Belle Theatre from Feb 2-18, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February

Take a trip down the yellow brick road with your favorite Emerald City friends, Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tinman...and Toto too! This TMC classic brings together an iconic score and timeless story as we journey from Kansas to Oz and all the way back. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

The performance will run February 2nd - 18th, 2024 at The Belle Theatre.

2708 Santa Barbara Blvd Suite 135

Cape Coral, FL 33914

Matinee Performances @ 2pm & evening performances @ 7:30pm

Tickets: $25 Adults - Student Tickets available for $15 with student ID Group discounts available!

The production is directed by Tyler Young, choreographed by Emily Garcia, with musical direction by Danielle Enderby.

Contact:

239-323-5533

Click Here




1
Professor Holly Hanessians Artwork Issues Environmental Warning Photo
Professor Holly Hanessian's Artwork Issues Environmental Warning

Pompano Beach Arts presents a timely and important solo exhibition at Pompano Beach Cultural Center by Holly Hanessian. Entitled Momentary Cloudiness, Hurricanes, Plastic & Water, the show explores the correlation between single-use plastic bottled water and the rise of hurricane activity.

2
Stand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and March Photo
Stand-Up Comedy Will Continue at Florida Rep in February and March

Don't miss the hilarious stand-up comedy shows on Feb 23 & Mar 1 at Florida Rep.

3
Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura Photo
Nicholas Rodriguez Brings SINCERELY SONDHEIM to Aventura

The City of Aventura presents Sincerely, Sondheim: A Musical Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim on Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m. featuring Nicholas Rodriguez, direct from his performance in the Tony Award-winning revival of Sondheim's Company. 

4
Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for INTO THE BREECHES at Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse announces the cast of 'Into the Breeches!', a delightful backstage comedy set during World War II.

