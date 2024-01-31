THE WIZARD OF OZ to be Presented at The Belle Theatre in February

Catch this TMC classic at The Belle Theatre from Feb 2-18, 2024.
Take a trip down the yellow brick road with your favorite Emerald City friends, Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tinman...and Toto too! This TMC classic brings together an iconic score and timeless story as we journey from Kansas to Oz and all the way back. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard, and en route they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.
The performance will run February 2nd - 18th, 2024 at The Belle Theatre.
2708 Santa Barbara Blvd Suite 135
Cape Coral, FL 33914
Matinee Performances @ 2pm & evening performances @ 7:30pm
Tickets: $25 Adults - Student Tickets available for $15 with student ID Group discounts available!
The production is directed by Tyler Young, choreographed by Emily Garcia, with musical direction by Danielle Enderby.
Contact:
239-323-5533
