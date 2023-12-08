Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A LIVE RADIO PLAY Opens At Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

Arts Bonita is presenting "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play," a heartwarming rendition of the Charles Dickens holiday classic that brings the timeless tale to life in a whole new way.

Transporting the audience back to the golden age of radio in the 1940s, this live performance promises an unforgettable experience filled with nostalgia, laughter, and the true spirit of Christmas. Complete with vintage commercials for "extra fancy" fruitcake, the production captures the magic of a bygone era, captivating audiences with the charm and warmth of a classic holiday radio broadcast.

Directed with precision and flair, a talented cast of a handful of actors seamlessly takes on the challenge of bringing dozens of characters to the stage. As the familiar story unfolds, audiences will witness the transformation of the infamous Ebenezer Scrooge as three ghosts take him on a thrilling journey, imparting the profound lesson of the true meaning of Christmas.

The production's unique approach incorporates live sound effects and musical underscoring, creating an immersive atmosphere that enhances the storytelling experience. "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play" is a charming take on a family favorite, ensuring that no one will leave the theater saying "Bah Humbug!"

Join Arts Bonita for a magical evening filled with holiday cheer, heartwarming moments, and a celebration of the season's true meaning. Don't miss the chance to be part of this festive event that promises to become a cherished holiday tradition for families and individuals alike.