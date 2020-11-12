Photo Flash: GOLDEN Golden Age Musical Revue Kicks Off Florida Rep's Outdoor Series!

Performances run November 18-22.

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of "Golden: A Tribute to the Golden Age of Musical Theatre" in its new outdoor theatre venue. Performances are Nov. 18-22 and Nov. 24 and 25. All performances begin at 7 PM.



Attendance is limited in the new outdoor venue which is situated on Edwards Drive and Jackson Street on the lawn next to the Hall of Fifty States. Seating is socially distanced, and patrons will sit in clearly marked 12' × 12' squares facing the Caloosahatchee River. Florida Rep will provide seating, but patrons are permitted to bring their own lawn or beach chairs and blankets if the weather is cool.



Seating squares are six feet apart from one another and accommodate up to four people. The Price per square ranges from $60 to $120 depending on its distance from the stage. Tickets and information are available at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling the Florida Rep Box Office at 239-332-4488.



Florida Repertory Theatre produced the revue in partnership with its Education Department. Conceived by Florida Rep's Education Director, Kody C Jones, and directed by Assistant Education Director, Christina DeCarlo, the revue stars the theatre's 2020-2021 Professional Acting Intern Company, who each year begin their professional careers at Florida Rep. The revue also features arrangements by Rosalind Metcalf.



"Golden: A Tribute to the Golden Age of Musical Theatre" is generously sponsored by Ellie Fox.



"We are so excited to welcome our audiences back to Florida Rep - but at a safe and healthy distance," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "This limited engagement in partnership with our Education Department is a love-letter to the magic of theatre, and being able to watch it under the stars, a stone's throw from the river, really will be a treat. That being said, our patrons' health and well-being is of the utmost importance, and so we're proceeding with a great deal of caution."



Longenhagen continued, "the venue is totally outdoors, masks are required, social distancing will be enforced, and hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout, among other protocols. We encourage patrons to visit us online to read more about the safety precautions. For patrons who are still not comfortable venturing out, there are virtual and streaming options planned throughout the season. No matter what, we're so excited to see you soon."



"Golden: A Tribute to the Golden Age of Musical Theatre" stars the 2020-2021 Professional Acting Intern Company, Patrick Agonito, Nayda Mayez, Emily Foley, Sarah Joyce, Matt Kelley, and Micah Weese. Assistant Education Director, Christina DeCarlo directs the production and leads an expert creative team, including musical director Rosalind Metcalf, choreographer Erica Sample, stage manager Zeke Bocklage, rehearsal stage manager Susan Dohan, and sound designer Katie Lowe.



Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance, either online at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling 239-332-4488. Face coverings are required at all times, and the theatre will provide a mask to anyone who does not bring their own. To maintain health and safety protocols, the theatre will not serve concessions at this time, so audiences should plan to provide their own refreshments if they wish. Outdoor restroom facilities will be available as well as the restrooms inside the theatre lobby. However, any patron wishing to enter the Arcade Theatre Lobby must have their temperature checked before entry is granted.



Parking is free in the theatre's lot on Bay Street between Jackson & Hendry. The outdoor stage and lawn seating is situated on the north east side of the Hall of Fifty States. Follow Florida Rep on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the most up to date information about programming and how to support Florida Rep during this difficult time.

Photo Credit: Joe Dafeldecker / Florida Repertory Theatre

