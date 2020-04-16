Naples Opera Singer Jodi Keogan Performs For Residents of Apartment Building While Social Distancing

Naples Florida Weekly has shared a heartwarming story of Naples opera soprano Jodi Keogan who performed for residents of an apartment building while they listened from their balcony!

Read the full story HERE.

Jodi Keogan responded to an inquiry from someone who was looking for an "opera singer" to sing at their condominium community. The man inquiring noticed that while the residents were social distancing, they would still socialize with each other from a distance on their balconies!

Jodi Keogan said, "I have been singing since the age of 5 so music touches every aspect of my being and is my life...When this coronavirus epidemic began a couple of months ago, no one knew what to think or how to react. The last performance I sang in early March in Naples made me realize that it may just be my last performance for quite some time."

She shared that the night "was an example of the resiliency of people and the need for contact," said Ms. Keogan. Contact is not necessarily through physical touch, but through music, you can touch the hearts and souls of so many and lighten their spirits and help them to feel hopeful and happy."

