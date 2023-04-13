Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NUNSENSE Opens Tonight At Music & Arts Community Center

Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon!

Apr. 13, 2023  

"Nunsense" opens tonight at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon!

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information Click Here

Performance Details:

What: Nunsense
Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)
When: April 13 - 29
Tickets are $39-$50
For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




HOUSE OF CHEER Comes to BBMann in June Photo
HOUSE OF CHEER Comes to BBMann in June
HOUSE OF CHEER, the first and only professional touring cheer company, has announced its inaugural, cross-country U.S. tour! Top athletes from the award-winning docuseries Cheer, members of Team USA Cheerleading and more will kick off an all-new spectacular live show on June 9, in Fort Myers, Florida.
HEATHERS, BONNIE & CLYDE, and More Set For Naples TheatreZone 2023-2024 Season Photo
HEATHERS, BONNIE & CLYDE, and More Set For Naples' TheatreZone 2023-2024 Season
Love stories from the comic to the edgy with music ranging from rockabilly to show tunes are in the lineup of TheatreZone's musicals for 2023-2024.
TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage Next Month Photo
TRACY JONES Comes to Island City Stage Next Month
It’s Tracy Jones, and Tracy Jones, and Tracy Jones! In Island City Stage’s newest comedy production, Tracy Jones by Stephen Kaplan, the lonely eponymous character throws a party inviting every other woman with the same name to join her for chicken wings and beer!
Chris DElia Comes to BBMann in November Photo
Chris D'Elia Comes to BBMann in November
Comedian Chris D’Elia is bringing his Don’t Push Me Tour to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7PM.

