Milagro Center Announces Grand Opening Of Community Art Garden

For the past 24 years, Milagro Center has planted the seeds of creativity in the lives of underserved children and teens and now the entire community will be able to blossom through the organization's new Milagro Center Community Art Garden, a shared outdoor art space for the entire neighborhood.

Milagro's Community Art Garden will be hosting an exclusive outdoor, socially distanced Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on January 20, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the launch of this new vibrant and artistic space. The event will feature:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce

Visual art by local artists

Dance, spoken word and musical performances

Light bites and beverages



If you are interested in attending the Grand Opening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, please RSVP by January 15th to Barbara Stark bstark@milagrocenter.org. This is a limited capacity event.



Located between Milagro Center's Junior Teen Leadership (Middle School) and Teen Leadership (High School) Centers in Delray Beach, the Community Art Garden, funded through a Community Revitalization Grant by the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, features both permanent installations of outdoor sculptures and murals and four rotating, temporary art exhibits per year. Each exhibit will be accompanied by a neighborhood event featuring a wide variety of artistic expression, including visual art, music, spoken word performances, and open mics giving local artists a venue to showcase, celebrate and share their work. In addition, members of the community are encouraged to use this space on a regular basis for meetings and community events.

"Our goals for this project are to help revitalize this community, engage it's members, and offer at-risk children and adults the opportunity to create art and build self-esteem," said Barbara Stark, President and CEO of Milagro Center. "Through the Community Art Garden, local artists will finally have a venue to exhibit their works, and community residents of all ages will be invited to participate and create 'art on the spot!"