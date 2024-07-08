MARY POPPINS Flies Onto the Broadway Palm Stage This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer is going to be Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious as Disney's Mary Poppins flies onto the Broadway Palm stage now playing through August 10, 2024. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Everyone's favorite nanny takes the stage in this musical adventure! Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family how to value each other again. Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of an irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft. You'll hear beloved songs such as Chim Chim Cher-ee, A Spoonful of Sugar and Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

Portraying the role of Mary Poppins is Leah Spurlock who recently graduated from Belmont University with a BFA in musical theatre. Her favorite credits include Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast and Irene Molloy in Hello, Dolly!

Mary Poppins is playing at Broadway Palm now through August 10, 2024. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $60 to $85 with group and children's prices available. There is a summer special for children 16 and under, tickets are just $30 for the buffet and the show! Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Comments