MAN OF LA MANCHA to Open in March at The Naples Players

Five-time Tony Award-winning musical Man of La Mancha will run March 12 through April 13 at The Naples Players.

At its heart, Man of La Mancha tells the timeless story of a humble man who dares to dream big by stepping into the role of the legendary knight, Don Quixote.

Audiences will be treated to visually stunning set designs and vibrant costumes that transport them to the world of Don Quixote, while the musical score—featuring iconic numbers like “The Impossible Dream” and “I, Don Quixote”—elevates the emotional journey of idealism and adventure.

The production features an all-local cast directed by Bryce Alexander with music directed by Charles Fornara and choreography by Dawn Lebrecht-Fornara.

Tickets are available online at NaplesPlayers.org or by calling the TNP Box Office at (239) 263-7990. Prices range from $50-$55. Shows run Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Student, educator, and veteran discounts are available.

Sensory Viewing Room Now Available

The new Patti Hepburn Sensory Viewing Room is available during all regular performances. This thoughtfully designed space offers a calming and accommodating environment for individuals and families with neurodiverse needs, ensuring everyone can enjoy the inspiring magic of Man of La Mancha in comfort.

Performance Details

Dates: March 12 - April 13, 2025

Showtimes: Wednesday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: The Naples Players Kizzie Theater (701 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102)

Tickets: $50-$55 at NaplesPlayers.org or (239) 263-7990

Sensory Viewing Booth: Available for booking during all regular performances

