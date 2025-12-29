Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rachael Lord - A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY - Players Circle Theater 27%

GOOD JEW

21%

Frank Blocker -- Norris Center Auditorium

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

7%

Lexi Rae Smith -- Players Circle Theater

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

6%

Adolpho Blaire -- TheatreZone

MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES

6%

Melissa Hennig -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

AN EVENING OF JAZZ

6%

Katelyn and Jules -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE PIANO MEN

6%

Dave Rode -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

4%

AJ Mendini -- Players Circle Theater

TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE

4%

Keith Alessi -- Theatre Conspiracy

SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS

4%

Marvilla Marzan -- Theatre Conspiracy

A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY

4%

Kimberly Suskind -- Players Circle Theater

STANDING O

2%

Parrish Danesh -- The Belle Theatre

STANDING O

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- The Belle Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

32%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

16%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara -- The Naples Players

MASQUERADE

8%

Katie Cook -- Fort Myers Theatre

HAIR

8%

Sarah Drummer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Erica Fiore -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

ANNIE

5%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Amy McCleary -- Gulf Coast Symphony

CARRIE

4%

Eric Ortiz -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

Gregory Butler -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

GYPSY

3%

Robin Dawn -- Ft Myers Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

3%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Robin Dawn -- Fort Myers Theatre

THE RINK

2%

Karen Molnar Danni -- TheatreZone

SWEENEY TODD

18%

Mollie Berman -- The Naples Players

HAIR

11%

Danielle Black -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

Brittanee Clark -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

7%

Danielle Black -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

7%

Diana Waldier -- Theatre Conspiracy

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

6%

Gwen Bettini -- The Naples Players

WAITRESS

5%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

5%

Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Kathleen Kołacz -- TheatreZone

CRAZY FOR YOU

4%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

John P. White -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

LUCKY STIFF

4%

Stefanie Genda -- Florida Rep

ANYTHING GOES

3%

Mary Folino -- Gulfshore Playhouse

ONCE

2%

Kathleen Kolacz -- TheatreZone

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

Kim Griffin -- Florida Rep

WEST SIDE STORY

32%

- Gulf Coast Symphony

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

17%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

CHICAGO

17%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

13%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

13%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

7%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

34%

Victor Legarreta -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

18%

Dawn Fornara -- The Naples Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Annette Trossbach -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

WAITRESS

8%

Amy Marie McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

5%

Robin Dawn -- Fort Myers Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

4%

Amy McCleary -- Gulf Coast Symphony

CRAZY FOR YOU

4%

Ford Haeuser -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

GYPSY

4%

Robin Dawn -- Ft. Myers

JERSEY BOYS

4%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS

2%

Todd Lyman -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE FANTASTICKS

2%

Ted Wioncek III -- Players Circle Theater

JERRY'S GIRLS

2%

Amy McCleary -- SW Florida Theater Company

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

Jason Parrish -- Florida Rep

ONCE

1%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

THE RINK

0%

Mark Danni -- TheatreZone

ALMOST, MAINE

28%

Roseann Ruggiero -- The Naples Players

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

12%

Bill Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

12%

Marcus Dean Fuller -- The Naples Players

VENUS IN FUR

10%

Chris Clavelli -- Florida Rep

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

9%

Cheryl Duggan -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

THE 39 STEPS

5%

Rachael Endrizzi -- Theatre conspiracy

THE ODD COUPLE

5%

Paula Keenan -- Arts Center Theatre

GOOD JEW

4%

Jamibeth Margolis -- Norris Center

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Paul Bernier -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

3%

Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

PLAZA SUITE

3%

Paula Keenan -- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

GREYHOUSE

3%

Heather Johnson -- laboratory theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

3%

Paul Bernier -- Off Broadway Palm

LEGALLY BLONDE

24%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

12%

- The Naples Players

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

8%

- Arts Center Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

6%

- Theatre conspiracy

WAITRESS

5%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

5%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

5%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

MASQUERADE

4%

- Fort Myers Theater

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

4%

- The Naples Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

- Gulf Coast Symphony

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

- Fort Myers Theatre

THE 39 STEPS

3%

- Theatre Conspiracy

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- TheatreZone

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

- Florida Rep

THE RINK

2%

- TheatreZone

CHICAGO

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

1%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

BEDROOM FARCE

1%

- Players' Circle

CAUGHT IN THE NET

0%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

19%

Ron Clark -- Arts Center Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

16%

Abby May -- The Naples Players

VENUS IN FUR

9%

Abby May -- Florida Rep

WAITRESS

8%

Russell Thompson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

7%

Chris McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

7%

Sterling Matthew Oliver -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Jonathan Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

CRAZY FOR YOU

5%

Chris McCleary -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

5%

Chris Riley -- The Naples Players

HAIR

5%

Jay Weddle -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

GREY HOUSE

4%

Johnathan Johnson -- Laboratory Theatre

THE RINK

3%

Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann -- TheatreZone

JERSEY BOYS

2%

E. Tonry Lathroum -- TheatreZone

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

2%

Julie Duro -- Florida Rep

SWEENEY TODD

41%

Charles Fornara -- The Naples Players

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

15%

Loren Strickland -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

13%

W. Earl Sparrow, Jr. -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

HAIR

13%

Roz Metcalf -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

ONCE

7%

Charles Fornara -- TheatreZone

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Trevor M. Pierce -- Gulfshore Playhouse

THE FANTASTICKS

3%

Ricky Pope -- Players Circle Theater

THE RINK

3%

Keith Thompson -- TheatreZone

LEGALLY BLONDE

25%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

11%

- The Naples Players

A CHRISTMAS STORY

10%

- The Naples Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

HAIR

7%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

7%

- TheatreZone

WAITRESS

5%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CHICAGO

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

3%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

3%

- Gypsy Playhouse

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

- Fort Myers Theatre

BOOK OF MORMON

2%

- Barbara B Mann

GYPSY

2%

- Ft Myers

ONCE

2%

- TheatreZone

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- The Belle Theatre

CRAZY FOR YOU

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE FANTASTICKS

1%

- Players Circle Theater

VANITIES

1%

- Players Circle Theater

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS

1%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE RINK

1%

- TheatreZone

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

- SW Florida Theater Company

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

50%

- Theatre Conspiracy

HALF BAKED

33%

- Off Broadway Palm

FAMLET

17%

- Alex 'Hubba' Costello

THE FANTASTICKS

26%

Lexi Rae Smith -- Players Circle Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

19%

Aseem Upadhyay -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Kendall Parrett -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

5%

Abby young -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

5%

Cameron Rogers -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

5%

Lucas Campero -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

3%

Sophia Gurule -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Paula Figueroa Caunedo -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

3%

Hunter Hendrickson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Chris Oram -- TheatreZone

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Cameron Rogers -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

3%

Lilikoi Porter -- Fort Myers Theatre

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Samantha Pudlin -- Fort Myers Theatre

GYPSY

2%

Charlie Blum -- Ft. Myers

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Mike Backes -- TheatreZone

ONCE

2%

Lexi Rae Smith -- TheatreZone

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Parrish Danesh -- Gypsy Playhouse

HAIR

1%

Hadley Murphey -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HAIR

1%

Declan Ireland -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Parrish Danesh -- The Belle Theatre

CABARET

1%

Joey Bostic -- The Belle Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- The Belle Theatre

THE RINK

1%

Sarah Beth Ganey -- TheatreZone

FOOTLOOSE

1%

Paola Cifuentes -- Gypsy Playhouse

THE FANTASTICKS

0%

Jacob Clanton -- Players Circle Theater

CAUGHT IN THE NET

22%

Jordon Ross Weinhold -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

13%

Aseem Upadhyay -- The Naples Players

VENUS IN FUR

10%

Kathleen Simmonds -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

8%

Aiden Johnson -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

6%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre conspiracy

PRODIGAL SON

5%

Landon Libbey -- The Studio Players

LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS

4%

Mitch Frank -- Arts Center Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

3%

Alex Dagg -- Off Broadway Palm

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

3%

Rhonda Davis -- The Naples Players

THE ODD COUPLE

3%

Jay Terzis -- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

3%

Tyler Reiss -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

2%

David McElwee -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Lantz Hemmert -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

2%

Katie Taylor -- The Naples Players

39 STEPS

2%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE 39 STEPS

1%

Alex Dagg -- Theatre conspiracy

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

1%

Jack Pustizzi -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Steven Coe -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

SWINGSET

1%

Kristyn Estes -- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

1%

Andre Degas -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

Ryan Adair -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Katherine Taylor -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

PLAZA SUITE

1%

Jay Terzis -- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

1%

Christian Rivero -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OU

1%

Joey Bostic -- The Belle Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

29%

- Florida Rep

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

14%

- The Naples Players

FOUR OLD BROADS

11%

- Arts Center Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

7%

- Theatre Conspiracy

DEATH OF A SALESMAN

4%

- The Naples Players

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

- Arts Center Theatre

PRODIGAL SON

4%

- The Studio Players

PLAZA SUITE

3%

- Marco Island Theater for the Arts

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

2%

- Arts Center Theatre

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY

2%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT

2%

- The Belle Theatre

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

2%

- Arts Center Theatre

THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE

2%

- The Naples Players

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

2%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE 39 STEPS

2%

- Theatre conspiracy

39 STEPS

2%

- Theatre Conspiracy

GREY HOUSE

2%

- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

FLATLANDERS

1%

- Players Circle Theater

SWINGSET

1%

- Arts Center Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

31%

Mike Santos -- The Naples Players

THE RINK

10%

Aaron Jackson -- TheatreZone

HAIR

9%

Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

9%

Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

9%

Jonathan and Heather Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE 39 STEPS

8%

Bill Taylor -- Theatre Conspiracy

VENUS IN FUR

7%

Kimberly V. Powers -- Florida Rep

LUCKY STIFF

5%

Bert Scott -- Florida Rep

ANYTHING GOES

5%

Kelly Tighe -- Gulfshore Playhouse

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

4%

Jordan Moore -- Florida Rep

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

3%

Nick Lease -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

WAITRESS

17%

Abbey Dillard -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

17%

Jonathan Johnson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

16%

Joseph brauer -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

14%

Sean McGinley -- TheatreZone

ANNIE

11%

Abbey Dillard -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

VENUS IN FUR

9%

Katie Lowe -- Florida Rep

THE 39 STEPS

8%

Rachael Endrizzi -- Theatre Conspiracy

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL

5%

Braden Downing -- Florida Rep

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

4%

Lindsay Jones -- Gulfshore Playhouse

CRAZY FOR YOU

23%

Craig Smith -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

MAN OF LA MANCHA

7%

JamieLynn Bucci -- The Naples Players

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Kelly Rossberg -- The Naples Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Brittany Ringsdore -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Lorelei Vega -- TheatreZone

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Hannah Cruz -- Gypsy Playhouse

HAIR

4%

Eric Ortiz -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Derek Kemp -- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

HAIR

4%

Mia Zottolo -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Ross Coughlin -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

3%

Heidi-Liz Johnson -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

ANNIE

3%

Rachel Lou Redding -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

GYPSY

3%

Charlie Blum -- Ft Myers Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Seth Abrahams -- Theatre Conspiracy

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Hazel Tracey -- Gypsy Playhouse

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Lauren Redeker Miller -- Theatre Conspiracy

FOOTLOOSE

3%

Nikita Danesh -- Gypsy Playhouse

THE RINK

3%

Adolpho Blaire -- TheatreZone

WAITRESS

2%

Jasmine Lacy Young -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA

2%

Madeline Yeymouth -- Theatre Conspiracy

WAITRESS

2%

Kali Clougherty -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

HAIR

2%

Lantz Hemmert -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT

1%

Kimberly Suskind -- Players Circle Theater

HAIR

1%

Grace Ryan -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

LUCKY STIFF

1%

Kim Morgan Dean -- Florida Rep

CAUGHT IN THE NET

23%

Michael Weaver -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

BOEING BOEING

19%

Leslie Sanderson -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

PRODIGAL SON

7%

Brett Marston -- The Studio Players

THE 39 STEPS

5%

Lucy Sundby -- Theatre conspiracy

THE MINUTES

4%

T. J. Albertson -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

4%

Hannah Hansen -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Shannon Connolly -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

CAUGHT IN THE NET

4%

Chance Cintron -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

4%

Jeff Compton -- Theatre Conspiracy

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)

3%

Melissa Hennig -- Arts Center Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

3%

Shelley Sanders -- Theatre Conspiracy

THE MINUTES

3%

Abby Seeley -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS

3%

Dixie Huey -- Art Center Theatre Marco Island

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Izy Sedorchuk -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA

2%

Lauren Miller -- Theatre Conspiracy

CAUGHT IN THE NET

2%

Jenny Smith -- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Jaelynn Lias -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6

2%

Kyle saccaros -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Hanna Sidwell -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

2%

Louie Fuelling -- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

GOOD BAD PEOPLE

1%

Loyse Michel -- The Laboratory Theater of Florida

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

39%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

THE ARISTOCATS

19%

- Arts Center Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

14%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

11%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66

10%

- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

8%

- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

26%

Florida Rep

15%

The Naples Players

15%

Arts Center Theater (ACT)

12%

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

9%

Arts Bonita Actors Theatre

7%

Fort Myers Theatre

3%

The Laboratory Theater of Florida

3%

Theatre Conspiracy

3%

Barbara B Mann

2%

The Studio Players

2%

TheatreZone

2%

Players Circle Theater

1%

The Belle Theatre

