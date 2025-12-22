Gulfshore Playhouse Unveils Cast of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MOUSETRAP

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gulfshore Playhouse, has unveiled the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Agatha Christie's classic thriller, The Mousetrap. Directed by Laura Kepley, the play begins previews on January 11, 2026, with an official opening on January 15, 2026, at the Baker Theatre and Education Center's Moran Mainstage. The production will run through February 15, 2026.

Set in the secluded Monkswell Manor, The Mousetrap follows seven strangers who become snowbound after a local woman's murder. As the killer remains at large, each guest becomes a suspect, and the tension escalates as they strive to uncover the truth before another victim falls.

The cast brings together a dynamic mix of Gulfshore Playhouse favorites and accomplished newcomers. Beth Hylton, last seen in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, portrays the imperious Mrs. Boyle. Elisabeth Yancey (Barefoot in the Park, Steel Magnolias) returns as the enigmatic Miss Casewell. Tarah Flanagan (The Lady Demands Satisfaction) stars as Mollie Ralston, alongside Tony Carter (Dial M for Murder at Asolo Rep) as her husband, Giles Ralston. Gavin Michaels, whose work includes Cleveland Play House and Off-Broadway's Mint Theatre, appears as the eccentric Christopher Wren. Christopher Gerson, recently seen at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, takes on the role of Major Metcalf. Gulfshore Playhouse veteran Brian Owen (Noises Off) portrays the mysterious Mr. Paravicini, and Michael Doherty (Moon Over Buffalo) completes the cast as the determined Detective Sergeant Trotter.

The creative team features scenic designer Robert Mark Morgan, Costume Designer Kathleen Geldard, wig designer Bobbie Zlotnik, lighting designer Jimmy Lawlor, sound designer Jane Shaw, fight director Eli Lyn, dialects coach Patrick Mulryan, and production stage manager Krissy Larson.

With its tightly wound suspense, richly drawn characters, and an exceptional ensemble, The Mousetrap promises an evening of intrigue and classic theatrical thrills.

Tickets are now available at gulfshoreplayhouse.org or by calling 239‑261‑7529.

