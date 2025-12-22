Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Florida Rep Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Rachael Lord
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
25%
Frank Blocker
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center Auditorium
21%
Lexi Rae Smith
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
8%
Adolpho Blaire
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- TheatreZone
6%
Melissa Hennig
- MARJORY STONEMAN DOUGLAS: A VOICE FOR THE EVERGLADES
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
6%
Katelyn and Jules
- AN EVENING OF JAZZ
- Theatre Conspiracy
6%
Dave Rode
- THE PIANO MEN
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Keith Alessi
- TOMATOES TRIED TO KILL ME BUT BANJOS SAVED MY LIFE
- Theatre Conspiracy
5%
AJ Mendini
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
5%
Marvilla Marzan
- SONGS IN THE KEY OF MARVILLOUS
- Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Kimberly Suskind
- A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD A NIGHT ON BROADWAY
- Players Circle Theater
4%
Parrish Danesh
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
2%
Paola Cifuentes
- STANDING O
- The Belle Theatre
1%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ford Haeuser
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
30%
Dawn Lebrecht Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
16%
Katie Cook
- MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theatre
9%
Sarah Drummer
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%
Erica Fiore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
7%
Amy Marie McCleary
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
5%
Eric Ortiz
- CARRIE
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Gregory Butler
- CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
3%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%
Karen Molnar Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mollie Berman
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
19%
Danielle Black
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%
Brittanee Clark
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
John P. White
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%
Danielle Black
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%
Diana Waldier
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
6%
Gwen Bettini
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
6%
John P. White
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
5%
Kathleen Kołacz
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
5%
John P. White
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
John P. White
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Stefanie Genda
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
3%
Mary Folino
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
3%
Kathleen Kolacz
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Kim Griffin
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
30%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
18%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
18%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
14%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
13%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Victor Legarreta
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
33%
Dawn Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
19%
Amy Marie McCleary
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
9%
Annette Trossbach
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
9%
Robin Dawn
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
5%
Amy McCleary
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
4%
Ford Haeuser
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Robin Dawn
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
4%
Mark Danni
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
4%
Todd Lyman
- CHRISTMAS WITH THR CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%
Amy McCleary
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
2%
Ted Wioncek III
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
2%
Jason Parrish
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%
Mark Danni
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Mark Danni
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Ruggiero
- ALMOST, MAINE
- The Naples Players
27%
Bill Taylor
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
12%
Marcus Dean Fuller
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
12%
Chris Clavelli
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
11%
Cheryl Duggan
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
9%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
5%
Paula Keenan
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
5%
Jamibeth Margolis
- GOOD JEW
- Norris Center
4%
Paul Bernier
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Paula Keenan
- PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
3%
Paul Bernier
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- Off Broadway Palm
3%
Heather Johnson
- GREYHOUSE
- laboratory theatre
3%Best Ensemble LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
23%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
12%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
9%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
6%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%MASQUERADE
- Fort Myers Theater
4%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
4%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
3%WEST SIDE STORY
- Gulf Coast Symphony
3%A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
2%SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
1%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%BEDROOM FARCE
- Players' Circle
1%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Clark
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
20%
Abby May
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
16%
Abby May
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
9%
Russell Thompson
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%
Chris McCleary
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%
Sterling Matthew Oliver
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
7%
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Chris McCleary
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Jay Weddle
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%
Chris Riley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
5%
Johnathan Johnson
- GREY HOUSE
- Laboratory Theatre
4%
Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
E. Tonry Lathroum
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Julie Duro
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Fornara
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
39%
Loren Strickland
- THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
16%
Roz Metcalf
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
14%
W. Earl Sparrow, Jr.
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
14%
Charles Fornara
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
7%
Trevor M. Pierce
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
5%
Keith Thompson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
Ricky Pope
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
3%Best Musical LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
24%SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
11%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Naples Players
10%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
9%HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
7%WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%CHICAGO
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%BOOK OF MORMON
- Barbara B Mann
2%GYPSY
- Ft Myers
2%ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
2%CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
1%VANITIES
- Players Circle Theater
1%CHRISTMAS WITH THE CRAWFORDS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- SW Florida Theater Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
47%HALF BAKED
- Off Broadway Palm
35%FAMLET
- Alex 'Hubba' Costello
18%Best Performer In A Musical
Lexi Rae Smith
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
24%
Aseem Upadhyay
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
19%
Kendall Parrett
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
6%
Abby young
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%
Lucas Campero
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
5%
Cameron Rogers
- SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
5%
Sophia Gurule
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
Paula Figueroa Caunedo
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Hunter Hendrickson
- BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Chris Oram
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
3%
Cameron Rogers
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Lilikoi Porter
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
3%
Samantha Pudlin
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Fort Myers Theatre
2%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft. Myers
2%
Mike Backes
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
2%
Lexi Rae Smith
- ONCE
- TheatreZone
2%
Parrish Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
1%
Hadley Murphey
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Parrish Danesh
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Declan Ireland
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Sarah Beth Ganey
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
1%
Joey Bostic
- CABARET
- The Belle Theatre
1%
Paola Cifuentes
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
1%
Jacob Clanton
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Players Circle Theater
0%Best Performer In A Play
Jordon Ross Weinhold
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
21%
Aseem Upadhyay
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
13%
Kathleen Simmonds
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
10%
Aiden Johnson
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
8%
Landon Libbey
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
6%
Lucy Sundby
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre conspiracy
5%
Mitch Frank
- LAST OF RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
4%
Alex Dagg
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Off Broadway Palm
3%
Rhonda Davis
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
3%
Jay Terzis
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
3%
Tyler Reiss
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%
David McElwee
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
2%
Lucy Sundby
- 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Lantz Hemmert
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Katie Taylor
- HALF LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%
Alex Dagg
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
2%
Jack Pustizzi
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Steven Coe
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Kristyn Estes
- SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%
Ryan Adair
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Andre Degas
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Katherine Taylor
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Jay Terzis
- PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
1%
Christian Rivero
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%
Joey Bostic
- WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OU
- The Belle Theatre
1%Best Play VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
28%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- The Naples Players
14%FOUR OLD BROADS
- Arts Center Theatre
12%SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
7%DEATH OF A SALESMAN
- The Naples Players
5%CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%THE ODD COUPLE
- Arts Center Theatre
4%PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
4%PLAZA SUITE
- Marco Island Theater for the Arts
3%SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
2%WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT
- The Belle Theatre
2%LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Arts Center Theatre
2%THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE
- The Naples Players
2%DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
2%39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%GREY HOUSE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
2%FLATLANDERS
- Players Circle Theater
1%SWINGSET
- Arts Center Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mike Santos
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
32%
Aaron Jackson
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
9%
Kody c jones/Joseph Brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%
Joseph Brauer and Kody Jones
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%
Jonathan and Heather Johnson
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
9%
Bill Taylor
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
8%
Kimberly V. Powers
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
7%
Bert Scott
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
5%
Kelly Tighe
- ANYTHING GOES
- Gulfshore Playhouse
5%
Jordan Moore
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
4%
Nick Lease
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Johnson
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
17%
Joseph brauer
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
16%
Sean McGinley
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
15%
Abbey Dillard
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
14%
Abbey Dillard
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
11%
Katie Lowe
- VENUS IN FUR
- Florida Rep
9%
Rachael Endrizzi
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre Conspiracy
8%
Braden Downing
- SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL
- Florida Rep
5%
Lindsay Jones
- THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
- Gulfshore Playhouse
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Craig Smith
- CRAZY FOR YOU
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
22%
JamieLynn Bucci
- MAN OF LA MANCHA
- The Naples Players
7%
Kelly Rossberg
- SWEENEY TODD
- The Naples Players
7%
Brittany Ringsdore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
6%
Lorelei Vega
- JERSEY BOYS
- TheatreZone
5%
Eric Ortiz
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Hannah Cruz
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
4%
Derek Kemp
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Laboratory Theater Of Florida
4%
Mia Zottolo
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Ross Coughlin
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Heidi-Liz Johnson
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Rachel Lou Redding
- ANNIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
3%
Charlie Blum
- GYPSY
- Ft Myers Theatre
3%
Seth Abrahams
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Hazel Tracey
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%
Lauren Redeker Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Nikita Danesh
- FOOTLOOSE
- Gypsy Playhouse
3%
Adolpho Blaire
- THE RINK
- TheatreZone
3%
Jasmine Lacy Young
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Kali Clougherty
- WAITRESS
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Madeline Yeymouth
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELKA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Lantz Hemmert
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Kimberly Suskind
- OKLAHOMA! IN CONCERT
- Players Circle Theater
1%
Grace Ryan
- HAIR
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
1%
Kim Morgan Dean
- LUCKY STIFF
- Florida Rep
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Weaver
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
21%
Leslie Sanderson
- BOEING BOEING
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
20%
Brett Marston
- PRODIGAL SON
- The Studio Players
7%
Lucy Sundby
- THE 39 STEPS
- Theatre conspiracy
5%
T. J. Albertson
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
5%
Hannah Hansen
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
4%
Shannon Connolly
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Chance Cintron
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
4%
Jeff Compton
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
4%
Melissa Hennig
- EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME)
- Arts Center Theatre
3%
Shelley Sanders
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Abby Seeley
- THE MINUTES
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
3%
Dixie Huey
- LAST OF THE RED HOT LOVERS
- Art Center Theatre Marco Island
3%
Izy Sedorchuk
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Jenny Smith
- CAUGHT IN THE NET
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
2%
Lauren Miller
- SHARING THE SAME UMBRELLA
- Theatre Conspiracy
2%
Jaelynn Lias
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Kyle saccaros
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 6
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Hanna Sidwell
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Louie Fuelling
- THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
2%
Loyse Michel
- GOOD BAD PEOPLE
- The Laboratory Theater of Florida
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
37%THE ARISTOCATS
- Arts Center Theatre
19%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
14%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
11%THE BOY FROM BLOCK 66
- Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
10%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
8%Favorite Local Theatre
Florida Rep
24%
Arts Center Theater (ACT)
15%
The Naples Players
15%
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
12%
Arts Bonita Actors Theatre
9%
Fort Myers Theatre
8%
The Laboratory Theater of Florida
4%
Theatre Conspiracy
3%
Barbara B Mann
3%
The Studio Players
2%
TheatreZone
2%
Players Circle Theater
1%
The Belle Theatre
1%