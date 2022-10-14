Florida Repertory Theatre Seeks Donations After Hurricane Ian Damages Facilities

The Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers, Florida (Greg Longenhagen, Producing Artistic Director) was one of the victims of the category 4 Hurricane Ian that made landfall on September 28. Major damage was done to the professional, producing, non-profit LOA/LORT theatre company with waist-high surge waters that filled first-floor facilities. Once the water receded, a thick layer of mud along with water-logged carpets, furniture, and equipment was left behind. All staff and guest artists are safe; however, the company is mourning the loss of a long-term volunteer who died when her home on Fort Myers Beach was swept away.

Days before the devastating storm, Florida Rep had kicked off their first production of its 25th anniversary season, with "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill," by Lanie Robertson. Performances were paused the day before the storm and stayed closed following the storm due to flood damage in the company's black box theatre space. Weeks after the storm, the slow recovery is well underway in the company's two theatres, offices, and rehearsal spaces. Also, a temporary venue has been secured at a neighboring theatre allowing "Lady Day" to finally resume performances this week on October 14. The company is also optimistic that their next scheduled production, "Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help," by Katie Forgette, will be staged in their Historic Arcade Theatre later. The rehearsals have started.

While this is all great news; there are still many unknowns: How long will it take to repair the severely-damaged spaces? What is the cost impact for the non-profit theatre organization? What is feasible, or appropriate, to request contributions from others and not just those in the Southwest Florida region when thousands upon thousands have suffered damages or completely lost their homes or businesses - many of their patrons and supporters being among them. What is clear, Florida Rep is going to need help not just from friends but many other theatre supporters outside the area but also across the country.

To help / donate to the theater's hurricane recovery campaign, visit: www.floridarep.org/donate/

Florida Repertory Theatre is a professional, producing, non-profit LOA/LORT theatre company on contract with Actors' Equity Association. The company's 2022-2023 silver jubilee season runs September through May. For more information, visit: www.floridarep.org.