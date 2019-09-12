Florida Rep To Donate To Hurricane Dorian Relief

Florida Rep to donate $5 of every ticket sold this week to the Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief.



In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian last month in the Bahamas, Florida Repertory Theatre will donate $5 from every Arcade Theatre ticket sold directly to the Bahamas Red Cross to help in their relief efforts.



"As Floridians, we know firsthand the devastation these storms are capable of inflicting," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "Our hearts go out to all those impacted by the natural disaster, and we want to do our part to help."



Effective through September 18, $5 from each ticket sold to a play in the Arcade Theatre will be donated to the Red Cross. 2019-2020 Season in the Arcade includes Ken Ludwig's "The Fox on the Fairway," "An Inspector Calls," "Barefoot in the Park," "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," "A Doll's House, Part 2," and "Ripcord." Florida Rep encourages ticket buys who've not yet secured their tickets to do it while a portion of the proceeds will benefit those in need.



Tickets are available through the box office by calling 239-332-4488 or online at www.FLoridaRep.org. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM.



If patrons have already purchased all of their tickets for the 2019-2020 Season, Florida Rep encourages making a donation at www.bahamasredcross.org.



Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with limited free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org,





