Florida Rep Education's Winter Classes Begin November 5

Registration is open for Musical Theatre workshops for students ages 7 - 16.

Sep. 30, 2022  
Florida Rep Education's Winter Classes Begin November 5

Youth ages seven to sixteen are invited to explore music, rhythm, and dance through Florida Rep Education's Musical Theatre Workshops.

The six-week sessions will be held on Saturdays, November 5 through December 10, 2022.

Workshop offerings include:

"The Lion King" for ages 7-9 offered at 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM; "Broadway Show Stoppers!" for ages 8-12 offered at 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM; and "Once on this Island" for ages 12-16 offered at 11:45 AM to 1:15 PM.

All classes are held at Florida Repertory Theatre (2268 Bay St. in Fort Myers). Class fees range from $110 to $120. For more information or to register visit www.floridarepeducation.org or call 239-219-1551.

Florida Repertory Theatre's education program is dedicated to enriching the lives of young people and families throughout Southwest Florida with exceptional theatre experiences; nurturing an appreciation for theatre in our students, audience, and community; Educating and engaging young people, new artists, and adults with the high standards of performing arts training including classes, internships, and volunteer opportunities; advocating for the arts and making them accessible to all; creating lasting relationships with community partners and artists; investing new efforts to expand and improve upon existing programming; inspiring greatness in a future generation of artists and art patrons.


