Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute Act To Wrap Up FL Tour In Ft. Myers

Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute will bring the Magic of The Beatles to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Ft. Myers this Sunday, November 24th, after playing three shows of a four-day run of Florida tour dates in Clearwater, Ponte Vedra, and Orlando.

Florida Beatle fans are invited to catch this final performance of the weekend before the popular California-based tribute act returns to the West Coast for a string of California shows scheduled to start next weekend. As with all the band's performances, Sunday's show will feature meticulous recreations of Beatles classics from every era of the iconic band's career, made even more stunning by the impressive period-perfect costumes and vintage instrument replicas that add even greater believability to the spectacle unfolding onstage.

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have earned many accolades and awards from industry professionals during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. They've also earned the respect of fellow musicians and music business professionals alike.

Beatles-related projects the band has been involved in include providing motion capture performances for The Beatles: Rock Band music video game, the Cirque du Soleil Beatles LOVE Show, and Robert Zemeckis's planned 2010 remake of The Beatles' Yellow Submarine animated film (for which the band did the mo-cap for 16 Beatles songs before Disney pulled the plug on the project due to low box office returns on Zemeckis's previous film).

The group also provided the soundtrack (consisting of three Beatles songs) for the 2000 TV movie, The Linda McCartney Story. In addition, The Fab Four were recruited by Eric Idle (of Monty Python fame) to play Idle's and Neil Innes's 1975 Beatles parody group, The Rutles, in Idle's Rutlemania, a set of shows the band performed in Los Angeles and New York in 2007 in celebration of The Rutles' 30th anniversary.

The Fab Four have also headlined the International Beatleweek festival in Liverpool, England, appearing at the festival in 2004, 2008, 2011, and 2019.

As band founder and original "Lennon," Ron McNeil, has said: "We've gone above and beyond on a lot of this material because a lot of it (the Beatles) didn't play live. I think that's what makes our group special: all the little attention to the tiny, tiny details that make up the show. It makes people think, 'Wow, I'm seeing and hearing the Beatles.'"

For information about the Ft. Myers show, concertgoers may visit https://www.bbmannpah.com/events/detail/the-fab-four.

Additional info about the band and its other concerts can be found at https://www.TheFabFour.com/.

Photo Credit: KayFongPhotography





Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You