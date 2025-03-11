ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY' Comes to Broadway Palm

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is presenting Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!” playing now through April 3, 2025! Based on the beloved book series by Mo Willems, this charming, jazzy romp brings “bestus” friends Gerald the Elephant and Piggie the Pig to life on stage. While Gerald frets that something could end their friendship, Piggie is too excited to worry—because they've been invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles! As they navigate this adventure, Gerald and Piggie engage the audience with their powers of persuasion, singing and dancing through a day where anything is possible.

Filled with whimsical characters, plenty of laughs, and catchy tunes like “I Really Like Your Hat” and the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance, this delightful production is perfect for families seeking a joyful theatre outing. Children and adults alike will love the playful antics, lively songs, and heartfelt moments, all wrapped up in a timeless message: anything is possible when friends stick together.

