Classic Comedy HARVEY Opens This Valentine's Day

Harvey, the beloved classic comedy, takes the stage at The Belle from February 14 through February 23. 

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Classic Comedy HARVEY Opens This Valentine's Day Image
This heartwarming production follows Elwood P. Dowd, a kind and quirky man whose Best Friend happens to be an invisible six-foot-tall rabbit-much to the dismay of his family. As they try to have him committed, Elwood's unwavering kindness turns their world upside down in the most delightful way.

Audiences can enjoy matinee performances at 2:00 PM and evening performances at 7:30 PM. With tickets at just $25, it's an affordable night of theatre for the whole family.

Reserve your tickets online: www.TheBelleTheatre.com or by calling, 239-323-5533.





