Avery Sommers Returns To Cafe Centro This Month

Following her recent sold-out concert at Café Centro, Broadway and Cabaret Star Avery Sommers will return for another solo performance in April, once again produced by legendary pianist Copeland Davis.



In a tapestry of songs that combines hits from Broadway to Neil Sedaka to the Great American Songbook, Avery Sommers will be performing “my musical favorites for many years, the songs I love to sing, all put together in one concert,” including an audience sing-along to hits from the 1960s. She also promises to “weave in a few fun stories and magical memories” from her illustrious career in what promises to be another intimate and deliciously triumphant performance.

A South Florida treasure and Broadway veteran with a “powerhouse” voice (The New York Times) and charismatic stage presence, Sommers adds the debut concert is an “homage to my parents. For Sentimental Reasons was their favorite song.”

Avery Sommers: For Sentimental Reasons will be presented cabaret style and include a fabulous three-course dinner. Tickets are $170 for VIP seating, $120 for standard seating, and $80 each to sit at the bar. For reservations, call Café Centro at 561.514.4070.

Located at 2409 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach, Café Centro is celebrated for its music and entertainment offerings, as well as for its culinary excellence. For more information, please visit www.cafecentrowpb.com.