BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; ROCK OF AGES, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, The Naples Players & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carolann Sanita - BEGUILED AGAIN - Florida Repertory Theatre 24%

Marianna Young - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 19%

Terrence Kennedy - I’VE GOT NO STRINGS - New Phoenix Theatre 11%

Lantz Hemmert - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for arts bonita 10%

Adolpho Blaire - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 10%

Lana Love - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - TheatreZone 10%

Ellen Rodwick - FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 5%

Heather Ivy - HOLIDAYS WITH HEATHER - First Presbyterian church of bonita springs 4%

Carmen Vallone - JUST FOR LAUGHS - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Danny Sinoff - DANNY SINOFF SINGS BOBBY DARIN - Players Circle 3%

Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers - JAMES TAYLOR: LIVE IN CENTRAL PARK REVISITED - TheatreZone 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 16%

Christina DeCarlo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

Amy McCleary - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 7%

Karen Molnar Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Dann Dunn - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Emily Garcia - LET’S GO TO THE MOVIES! - The Belle Theatre 5%

Eric Ortiz - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 4%

Robin Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 4%

Dann Dunn - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Robin Dawn - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 4%

Eric Ortiz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Caroling witt - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Isabel Isenhower - SISTAS: THE MUSICAL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 3%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 2%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New phoenix theatre 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Kayci Suskind - 13 - Gypsy Playhouse 1%

Amy McCleary - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Winchester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 9%

Mollie Berman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 8%

Dot Auchmoody - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 8%

Stefanie Genda - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Brenda kensler - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

Adrienne Young - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 6%

Jennifer Murray - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

Jennifer Bronsted - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Dayne Sabatos - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

Samantha Pudlin - MUSIC MAN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Kathleen Kolacz - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Alena Stevenson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Jenn Murray - PIPPIN - Naples performing Arts Center 3%

Kirche Leigh Zeile - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Marlene Strollo - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 3%

Dayne Sabatos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Dayne Sabatos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Tracy Dorman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Terri Schafer - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 2%

Mollie Berman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Charlene Gross - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Stefanie - GENDA - The Importance of Being Earnest 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Kathleen Kolacz - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 19%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 13%

CHORUS LINE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 13%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 15%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 9%

Tyler Young - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

Kody C Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 7%

Carmen Crussard - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 4%

Steven Calakos - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Jason Parrish - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 4%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 3%

Bryce Alexander - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 3%

Danica Murray - JEKYLL & HYDE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Amy McCleary - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Kody C Jones - PIPPIN - Npac Blackbox Theater 3%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Kody C. Jones - FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 2%

Lori Oliver - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 2%

Paul Graffy - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Scott carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Robyn Dawn Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Kody C Jones - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Center for arts bonita 2%

Robin Dawn - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Devon Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 1%

Kody C. Jones - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Marilee Warner - Hollywood ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 15%

James Duggan - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 14%

Jessica Walck - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 8%

Christine Cirker - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

Brenda Kensler - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 6%

Chris Clavelli - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Heather Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Kristen Coury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Robert Cacioppo - THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 4%

Toni Palumbo Vasquez - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 4%

Paula Keenan - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

Bonnie Knapp - The Foreigner - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Jason Parrish - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Emma Canalese - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Madelaine Weymouth - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Peter Amster - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Patrick McGurk - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 2%

Paula Keenan - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 2%

Brett Marston - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 2%

Barbara Knapp - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 2%

Kristen Coury - MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Anna Segreto - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Studio Players 1%

Paul Graffy - THE COCKTAIL HOUR - Players Circle 1%

Eleanor Holdridge - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Kevin Hendricks - NEED TO KNOW - The Studio Players 1%



Best Ensemble

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 16%

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 5%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Naples Players 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Craig Walck - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 12%

Landon McCarthy - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 10%

Jake Raterman - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 6%

Craig Walck - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 4%

Bowen Mass - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 4%

Chris McCleary - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Knudson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Todd O. Wren - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Scott Carpenter - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Justin Miller - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Naples Players 3%

Dalton Hamilton - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Martin Towne - PIPPIN - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Craig Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Noah Lynch - LITTLE WOMEN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Abby May - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Sabrina Wertman - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Craig Walck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Chris Murray - PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

Todd O. Wren - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Russel Thompson - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Jeff Blodgett - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Fornara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 26%

Roz Metcalf - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

Matt Cusack - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Joseph Brauer - BROADWAY TODAY - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 7%

Charles Fornara - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 7%

Danny White - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Lisa Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

Charles Fornara - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 5%

Charles Fornara - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

Julie Carver - FOREVER PLAID - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 3%

Joseph brauer - JEKYLL & HYDE - Center for arts bonita 3%

Ricky Pope - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Players Circle 3%

Charles Fornara - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Rosalind Metcalf - GODSPELL - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Charles Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Kristen Long - DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Bridget Scott - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

Keith Thompson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%

Charles Fornara - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 1%

Julie Carver - THETHING ABOUT MEN - Gulf Coast Symphony - MACC 1%

Mark Danni - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - TheatreZone 0%

Mark Danni - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 0%



Best Musical

ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 11%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 11%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Fort Myers Theatre 6%

MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Naples Players 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 1%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - TheatreZone 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Tucker Claremont - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 16%

Brittany Ambler - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 11%

Grace Ryan - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 6%

Arianna Schipper - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Jaime Lynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Joseph Byrne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Seth Balcer - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Belle Theatre 4%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Isabella Dinorcia - MEAN GIRLS - Naples performing arts center 3%

Landon Maas - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Brad Brenner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Kimberly Albrecht - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Dave Rode - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Michael shelley - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 2%

Aimee naughton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Sami Doherty - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Ciaran Welch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Michael Shelley - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Wyatt Burton - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Ryan Craig - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 1%

Abby Young - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 1%

Nicholas Salerno - CABARET - Alliance for the Arts 1%

Olivia Hernandez - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Rachel Lefkow - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 1%

Daniel Lopez - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Leslie Sanderson - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 14%

Christopher Treece - THE BUTLER DID IT - The Belle Theatre 7%

Rudeline Voltaire - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 6%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 5%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 5%

Viki Boyle - RIPCORD - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Ella Olesen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Cindi heimberg - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jackie Weiner - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Marcus Dean Fuller - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 3%

Donna richman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Frank Blocker - SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 3%

Celene Evans - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jay Terzis - PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Samantha Reece - SYLVIA - The Naples Players 3%

Steven Coe - SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Christopher Dayett - APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Beth Hylton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Gerri Benzing - OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 3%

Jessica Walck - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

James Duggan - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

McKenna Rose Cloud - SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 2%

Elisabeth Yancey - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Play

HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 13%

BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 10%

THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 10%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 9%

SWEARING JAR - The Belle Theatre 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

APARTMENT 3A - Marco Island Center for the Arts 4%

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - FGCU TheatreLab 3%

PLAZA SUITE - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

SYLVIA - The Naples Players 3%

THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

THE FOREIGNER - Players Circle 2%

PRIVATE LIVES - Cape Coral Community Theatre 1%

PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

SOUTHERN COMFORTS - The Naples Players 1%

SOUTHERN GOTHIC NOVEL - Center for arts bonita 1%

THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 1%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - The Studio Players 1%

SAVING KITTY - The Studio Players 1%

MORNING AFTER GRACE - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Swanker - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Arts Center Theatre, Marco Island 12%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Belle Theatre 9%

Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Michael Santos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 5%

Michael Santos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Brenda kensler - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 4%

Michael Santos and Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 4%

Kristen Martino - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Kimberly V. Powers - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Tatum Bates - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 3%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Anthony Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 3%

Starlet jacobs - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Gabrielle Lansden - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jennifer Murray - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 3%

Jim Swonker - I’LL EAT YOU LAST - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Mike Santos/Jason Wagaman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Michael Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Kristen Martino - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Michael Santos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 2%

Robert Kovach - JERSEY BOYS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Mike Santos - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Michelle Kuntze - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Todd Potter - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 2%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joseph Brauer - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 16%

Joshua Reid - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 13%

Eric Condit - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 8%

Cameron White - ASSASSINS - Alliance for the Arts 5%

Cordavious Cox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Katie Lowe - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Sean McGinley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 4%

Jacob Myny - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

Sean McGinley - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Trace Talley - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

DJ Potts - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 3%

Trace Talley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Trace Talley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 3%

Christopher Colucci - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Travis Seidel and Angelia Winn - STAGE IT! 10-MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Mark Danni - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Jonathan Johnson - PASS OVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Trace Talley - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

Karl Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Katie Lowe - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Jonathan Johnson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Sean McGinley - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 1%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Trace Talley - WILLY WONKA - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tyler Feichthaler - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Wolf Creek Collective 8%

Aseem Upadhyay - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 7%

Lantz Hemmert - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Addison Smith - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Cadence Bambrey-Zedd - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 3%

Cayden pacheco - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Austin Gardner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

JamieLynn Bucci - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 3%

Kylie Gust - THE GOODBYE GIRL - TheatreZone 2%

Tim Torres - ROCK OF AGES - TheatreZone 2%

Jake Raterman - CHICAGO - Gypsy Playhouse 2%

Bret Paulter - MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 2%

Hallie Heckman - FOOTLOOSE - Bonita arts 2%

Mia Zottolo - FOOTLOOSE - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Zach Greer - FOOTLOOSE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Lorelai Vega - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 2%

Lauren Miller - SWEENEY TODD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Ethan Zeph - CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Gabrielle Lansden - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Nikki hagel - INTO THE WOODS - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Cassy terwilliger - JEKYLL & HYDE - New Phoenix Theatre 2%

Brett Poulter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 2%

Isabella Rosato - MEAN GIRLS - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

Macy Magas - LITTLE WOMEN - Ft Myers Theater 2%

Eric ortiz - FOOTLOOSE - Center for arts bonita 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Olivia Rodriguez - HOLLYWOOD ARMS - Marco Island Center for the Arts 11%

Aseem Upadhyay - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 7%

Lantz Hemmert - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Cassie Grossarth - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 7%

Tina Moroni - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 5%

Izy Sedorchuk - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 5%

Michael shelley - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 4%

Jan Neuberger - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Jake Raterman - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 3%

Allison Lund - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jay Terzis - THE FOREIGNER - Marco Island Center for the Arts 3%

Emilie Baartman - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Esther Snyder - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Jessica Walck - BLITHE SPIRIT - The Naples Players 3%

Jason drew - THE LAST SCHWARTZ - New Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jillian Keith - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Celene Evans - BY THE WAY MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 2%

Holly Zammerilla - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Aseem Upadhyay - THE GAME'S AFOOT - The Naples Players 2%

Waner Del Rosario - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Lyla black - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Center for arts bonita 2%

Shaun Summers Cott - THE DIVINE SISTER - Center for Performing Arts Bonita SpringsBro 2%

Ann Talman - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

David Breitbarth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Jennifer Mance - BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK - The Naples Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Naples Players 16%

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 13%

FOOTLOOSE - Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre 9%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - The Belle Theatre 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Naples Players 5%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 5%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 5%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Naples performing arts center 4%

13 - Gypsy Playhouse 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (MUSICAL) - The Naples Players 4%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

CAMELOT - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

GODSPELL - The Naples Players 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Naples Players 3%

SHREK - Naples performing arts center 3%

SAVE HAMLET - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Naples Performing Arts Center 2%

DESCENDANTS - Off Broadway Palm for Fringe Fort Myers 2%

