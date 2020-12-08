Broadway Palm to Livestream HOLIDAY INN

Broadway Palm will present their production of Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN through a live stream for two performances only on Saturday, December 19, 2020. With many customers not quite ready to venture out, and extremely limited ticket availability in person, the theatre believes this will be a wonderful way to share the joy of live theatre in the safety and comfort of home. In addition to the production, Broadway Palm will include a live pre show, an exclusive look behind the scenes at intermission and a live Q&A session with the cast and crew. There will also be add-ons offered including a package of their famous macaroons, a discounted gift certificate and a delivered meal option through a partnership with Jason's Deli.

Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN is a heartwarming musical adaptation of the 1942 classic holiday film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. The uplifting yet comical story follows Jim as he leaves the bright lights of show business to settle down in a farmhouse in Connecticut. When Jim meets a spirited schoolteacher with a hidden talent to spare, they turn a farmhouse into a fabulous inn that is only open on holidays. You'll enjoy a year of holiday celebrations with dazzling dance numbers and Irving Berlin classics such as Shaking the Blues Away, Blue Skies, Easter Parade and White Christmas.

Enjoy the spirit of the holidays from the comfort of home with the live stream of HOLIDAY INN playing at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020. Streaming tickets are $15 for one person, $30 for two people, $50 for four people and $100 for eight people with additional add-on options available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422 or visiting BroadwayPalm.com.

