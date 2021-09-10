Broadway Palm Promotes Melissa Vogt To General Manager

Broadway Palm has announced the promotion of Melissa Vogt to General Manager. Vogt will continue to lead the company's marketing and public relations strategies while overseeing day to day operations and business development.

Owner and Executive Producer, Will Prather said, "Melissa has spent the past two decades preparing for this role and is more than knowledgeable and capable to lead Broadway Palm into the next generation. I couldn't be happier for her, and I know she will succeed in this new position." Vogt joined Broadway Palm in 1999 as Box Office Reservationist and held other positions over the last 23 years including Box Office Manager, Group Sales Coordinator and Director of Sales and Marketing. Her responsibilities have included sales operations, developing and implementing the theatre's marketing and advertising plans, public relations initiatives, publicity/promotional events, and booking and executing an annual concert series.

A longtime resident of Southwest Florida, Vogt was recognized as one of Gulfshore Business Magazine's 40-Under-40 in 2017 and was a Young Professional of the Year finalist for The News-Press 2017 People of the Year. She is active on numerous committees for various organizations, serves on the board of directors for the Florida Attractions Association, The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce and Our Mother's Home. She also volunteers her time at local non-profits.

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, located at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers, opened in October of 1993. The theatre operates year-round, employs over 150 people, has produced over 200 main stage productions, and has entertained more than 4,000,000 customers to date. For more information on Broadway Palm visit BroadwayPalm.com.