Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents GRACE FOR PRESIDENT playing selected matinees October 5 through October 26, 2023. Based on the best-selling book by Kelly S. DiPucchio, this timely story explains the basics of elections, from campaigns to the complexity of the electoral college clearly and appropriate for children of all ages.

When Grace's finds out the United States has never had a female president, she asks “Where are the girls?” Frustrated by the lack of female faces in the White House, Grace decides she wants to be the first female president. Grace starts off her political career as a candidate and plans a mock school election. She seems the likely winner until the most popular boy runs against her. Join Grace and her classmates on a musical journey through campaigning and pep rallies, service projects and posters, as they discover what it takes to be the best candidate.

Broadway Palm Children's Theatre presents full-scale productions that are great for all ages. Performances are matinees with a lunch buffet at Noon and the show beginning at 1 p.m. except on school days, there are early matinees with a lunch buffet at 10:30 a.m. and the show beginning at 11:30 a.m. The chef's special buffet includes children's favorites such as pizza, chicken nuggets, french fries, pasta and more.

GRACE FOR PRESIDENT is playing at Broadway Palm selected matinees October 5 through October 26, 2023. Ticket prices for the buffet and the show are only $25 for all ages. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, by visiting Click Here, or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.