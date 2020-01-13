Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Director / Musical - Community/University
Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Director / Musical - Professional
Shelby Lewis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Best Director / Play - Community/University
Christopher J. Murphy - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Musical / Musical - Community/University
SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Musical / Musical - Professional
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Best Musical / Musical - Youth Theater or High School
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Huntington North High School

Best Play / Play - Community/University
VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Play / Play - Youth Theater or High School
RAPUNZEL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Best Theatre / Theatre - Community/University
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Theatre / Theatre - Professional
Three Rivers Music Theatre

Best Theatre / Theatre - Youth Theater or High School
Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Lead Actor / Musical - Community/University
Todd Frymier - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Lead Actor / Musical - Professional
Todd Frymier - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre

Lead Actor / Play - Community/University
Reuben Albaugh - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre

Lead Actress / Musical - Community/University
Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Lead Actress / Musical - Professional
Stephanie Longbrake - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Lead Actress / Play - Community/University
Stephanie Westfall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House

Supporting Actor / Musical - Community/University
Paul Faulkner - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Supporting Actor / Musical - Professional
Gavin Drew - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Supporting Actor / Play - Community/University
Brock Eastom - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Supporting Actress / Musical - Community/University
Becca Short - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Supporting Actress / Musical - Professional
Rebecca Short - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Supporting Actress / Play - Community/University
Kate Black - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre

