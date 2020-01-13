Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Director / Musical - Community/University
Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Best Director / Musical - Professional
Shelby Lewis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre
Best Director / Play - Community/University
Christopher J. Murphy - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Arena Dinner Theatre
Best Musical / Musical - Community/University
SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Best Musical / Musical - Professional
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre
Best Musical / Musical - Youth Theater or High School
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Huntington North High School
Best Play / Play - Community/University
VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Best Play / Play - Youth Theater or High School
RAPUNZEL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Best Theatre / Theatre - Community/University
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Best Theatre / Theatre - Professional
Three Rivers Music Theatre
Best Theatre / Theatre - Youth Theater or High School
Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Lead Actor / Musical - Community/University
Todd Frymier - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Lead Actor / Musical - Professional
Todd Frymier - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre
Lead Actor / Play - Community/University
Reuben Albaugh - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre
Lead Actress / Musical - Community/University
Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Lead Actress / Musical - Professional
Stephanie Longbrake - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre
Lead Actress / Play - Community/University
Stephanie Westfall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House
Supporting Actor / Musical - Community/University
Paul Faulkner - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Supporting Actor / Musical - Professional
Gavin Drew - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre
Supporting Actor / Play - Community/University
Brock Eastom - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Supporting Actress / Musical - Community/University
Becca Short - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre
Supporting Actress / Musical - Professional
Rebecca Short - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre
Supporting Actress / Play - Community/University
Kate Black - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre
