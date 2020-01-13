Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Director / Musical - Community/University

Leslie Beauchamp - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Director / Musical - Professional

Shelby Lewis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Best Director / Play - Community/University

Christopher J. Murphy - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Arena Dinner Theatre

Best Musical / Musical - Community/University

SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Musical / Musical - Professional

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Best Musical / Musical - Youth Theater or High School

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Huntington North High School

Best Play / Play - Community/University

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Play / Play - Youth Theater or High School

RAPUNZEL - Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Best Theatre / Theatre - Community/University

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Best Theatre / Theatre - Professional

Three Rivers Music Theatre

Best Theatre / Theatre - Youth Theater or High School

Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Lead Actor / Musical - Community/University

Todd Frymier - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Lead Actor / Musical - Professional

Todd Frymier - FUN HOME - Three Rivers Music Theatre

Lead Actor / Play - Community/University

Reuben Albaugh - RUMORS - Arena Dinner Theatre

Lead Actress / Musical - Community/University

Amy Ross - SWEENEY TODD - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Lead Actress / Musical - Professional

Stephanie Longbrake - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Lead Actress / Play - Community/University

Stephanie Westfall - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Pulse Opera House

Supporting Actor / Musical - Community/University

Paul Faulkner - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Supporting Actor / Musical - Professional

Gavin Drew - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Supporting Actor / Play - Community/University

Brock Eastom - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Supporting Actress / Musical - Community/University

Becca Short - WEST SIDE STORY - Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre

Supporting Actress / Musical - Professional

Rebecca Short - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Summit City Music Theatre

Supporting Actress / Play - Community/University

Kate Black - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - First Presbyterian Theatre

