Actors Theatre of Indiana to Stage ALL OUT FOR CHRISTMAS This March

Will the show go on? It's 1947, and Broadway star Dorothy Sullivan has returned to her hometown of Argyle, Indiana, determined to save the struggling local radio station by headlining its annual Christmas broadcast. But her larger-than-life personality stirs up more than holiday cheer, especially for the station owner—who also happens to be her childhood friend.

Will Dorothy's star power rescue the station from financial ruin? Will the ingénue and the young radio producer find love? And can a pair of ambitious Broadway songwriters create a melody catchy enough to rival “White Christmas”? Discover the answers in this charming and nostalgic showbiz fable.

All Out for Christmas – A Showbiz Radio Fable is the next installment in Actors Theatre of Indiana's (ATI) LabSeries. Written by Ball State University professor David Taylor Little, with music by Jim Rhinehart, the piece was originally conceived as a radio drama and aired on Indiana Public Radio in 2023. It was later workshopped at Muncie Civic Theatre in December 2025 and now receives its first professional stage reading at ATI.

ATI's LabSeries provides a platform for new plays and musicals in development, giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience emerging work in its early stages. These public readings invite the community into the creative process and offer insight into how new theatre evolves.

Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for a talkback session to share feedback and engage directly with the artists.

The LabSeries is presented at the Carmel Clay Public Library, located at 425 E. Main St., Carmel, IN. The reading will take place Saturday, March 14, at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but tickets are required.