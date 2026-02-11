Wagon Wheel to Host LOVE NOTES Valentine's Day Concert with Classical and Pop Hits

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Warsaw, IN - On Saturday, February 14, at 8:00 p.m., Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts will present Love Notes, a special candlelight concert featuring the Symphony of the Lakes String Quartet.

Designed to the perfect Valentine's Day date night, the concert will feature timeless classical pieces in the first half and Bridgerton-styled string arrangements of popular contemporary songs in the second half. Audiences can expect to hear music by artists such as Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Billie Eilish, and Queen. The stage will also be illuminated with candles surrounding the quartet. Guests are invited to enjoy two specialty themed cocktails in the lobby before the performance.

Wagon Wheel's Communications and Donor Relations Coordinator, Sam Engle, shared his enthusiasm for the event. "Valentine's Day can come with a lot of pressure," said Engle. "We love that Wagon Wheel gets to make it easy for our community. Make your dinner reservations, come to the theater, and we'll take care of the rest. And with our incredible string quartet setting the mood, it's truly pure magic."

Tickets for Love Notes are available now and can be purchased at wagonwheelcenter.org or by calling the box office at (574) 267-8041.