Morgan James Comes to Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael

Feinstein's inside the beautiful Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will present the incredible Morgan James for two evening performances this March. James will take the stage with her unforgettable vocals and unmatched presence on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

James is a Juilliard trained singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist in New York City. Currently on tour supporting her 6th studio album, “Soul Remains the Same”: a concept album of heavy rock tunes from the 80s and 90s through a feminine soul lens, she independently released her studio albums of original soul music, entitled Nobody's Fool, Memphis Magnetic, and A Very Magnetic Christmas recorded to analog tape in Memphis, Tennessee.

Other albums include Reckless Abandon, which prompted the Huffington Post to call James the "Brightest Breakout Artist of the Year". In addition to her original music, she co-produced and starred in an all-female concept recording of Jesus Christ Superstar. James has taken on full album covers of the Beatles' iconic White Album, Joni Mitchell's Blue, Jeff Buckley's Grace, and many more. James recorded two full-length albums with Epic Records: Hunter and Morgan James Live, a celebration of Nina Simone. All of her music can be found on all streaming platforms and hard copies on her website or at shows.

On Broadway, Morgan was in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell and Motown: The Musical, and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth's For the Girls.

With viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and with her own YouTube channel, James' music videos have accumulated more than 300 million views (and climbing).

For more information, please visit www.morganjamesonline.com.

Feinstein's is proud to partner with Allied Solutions in presenting this series, bringing exceptional entertainment and unforgettable experiences to their guests. https://www.alliedsolutions.net/