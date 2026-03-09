Ann Hampton Callaway’s I GET A KICK OUT OF COLE At The Cabaret Will Feature Preview Of CABARET LATINO

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony nominee and pop/jazz recording artist Ann Hampton Callaway will present the world premiere of I GET A KICK OUT OF COLE on March 20 at The Cabaret in downtown Indianapolis. The event, produced by Magic Thread Cabaret, will also include a preview performance from the company’s upcoming bilingual revue Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas 2026.

The preview will feature singers Heva Luna Espay and Ray Lyman, who will perform selections from the October 3 production celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. That full production will take place at Hendricks Live! in Plainfield. A portion of funds raised through I Get a Kick Out of Cole will support production costs for Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas.

Callaway will be accompanied by The Sean Baker Trio, an Indianapolis-based ensemble that previously performed with her in August 2025 at The Jazz Kitchen.

Magic Thread Cabaret Artistic Director Dustin Klein said the collaboration highlights the organization’s mission to support emerging artists. “Presenting Heva and Ray, our newest talents, perfectly demonstrates our mission to develop and nurture the next generation of cabaret artists. Showcasing the Sean Baker Trio—one of Indy’s most in-demand groups, alongside a renowned entertainer like Ann at the city’s premiere nightspots illustrates MTC’s commitment to artistic excellence.”

The evening will feature songs by legendary composer Cole Porter, including “Just One of Those Things,” “From This Moment On,” “Night and Day,” and “Every Time We Say Goodbye.” Callaway will also perform “I Gaze in Your Eyes,” a song she wrote inspired by a poem by Porter, along with stories reflecting on the composer’s legacy.

Presented by Ammeen & Associates, LLC, the event will help support Magic Thread Cabaret’s operational expenses. The performance is dedicated to the memory of community leader and arts patron Ben Solomon.