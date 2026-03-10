The Carmel Symphony Orchestra Will Perform NORDIC NIGHTS

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will welcome spring with a fresh program of classical masterworks. CSO’s Nordic Nights, sponsored by Pedcor Companies, will take place Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Payne & Mencias Palladium at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts. The symphony will be under the direction of Conductor Kelly Kuo.

The program includes pieces by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius. His Karelia Suite opens the program and personifies the beauty of Finnish folk themes. This piece was inspired by his honeymoon to Karelia and remains one of his most beloved works.

Enhancing this program is Thomas Adès’ Air – Homage to Sibelius. This is another work with organic and expanding themes, featuring a solo on violin by CSO’s concertmaster, Davis Brooks.

Rounding out the program will be Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, op. 43, written during his time in Italy. The boisterous ending to the Second Symphony elicited a positive response from the general public. Finns nicknamed the work “Symphony of Independence” as the ending bore a triumphant tone which gave them hope for their future as an independent nation.