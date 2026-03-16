VELVET VOICES: A CROONER CELEBRATION To Play Feinstein’s At Hotel Carmichael

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VELVET VOICES: A CROONER CELEBRATION will be presented at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on April 9. The performance will feature vocalist Don Farrell alongside the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet.

The cabaret-style program traces the legacy of classic crooners, blending live performance with storytelling. The show will highlight artists including Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Tony Bennett, while also acknowledging contemporary performers such as Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr..

Described as a “docu-cabaret,” the production incorporates historical context, personal anecdotes, and musical selections to explore how crooners influenced popular music, style, and performance traditions.

VELVET VOICES: A CROONER CELEBRATION

April 9

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at feinsteinshc.com/events or by calling the venue box office.