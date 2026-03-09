Will Hoge to Perform at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael This Spring

🎭 NEW! Fort Wayne Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Fort Wayne & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Feinstein's will welcome Will Hoge to the stage this May. Hoge is a songwriter with a blend of soulful Americana and heartland rock & roll. Born and raised in Tennessee, he made his way to Nashville to expand his music career releasing his first studio album in 2001, "Carousel." Since then he has released multiple albums, and has co-written tracks receiving Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association nominations for Best Country Song. In 2022, Hoge released "Wings on my Shoes."

"If you like you Americana with peeling guitars and a whiff of Nashville tradition coupled with astute lyricism then Hoge's your man and with its strong songwriting and balanced palette of styles “Wings on my Shoes” is as good a place to start as any," AmericanaUK.com states.

In his latest single "Can I Be Country Too?" Hoge has collaborated with Kentucky Gentlemen, Carmen Dianne, Michael Allen, Cheryl Deseree and The Country Any Way Collective. Hoge is joined by musicians Allen Jones, Jeremy Pentecost, Christopher Griffiths, Josh Grange, Audley Freed and Josh Mailiner. The choir is made of members from The Black Opry and Shoes Off Nashville.

Don't miss this amazing show at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. These two evening shows will take place Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9. Doors open each evening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks, with shows starting at 7:30.