Casey Abrams And Hunter To Perform At FEINSTEIN’S At Hotel Carmichael

Casey Abrams and Hunter will perform two evenings of popular hits with a soulful twist at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and drinks, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Abrams, an American Idol finalist and Postmodern Jukebox alum, blends blues, jazz, soul, rock, Americana, and pop. Known as an upright bass player, his debut album reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Heat Seekers chart and produced two top-25 Billboard singles. He maintains a substantial online following, including hundreds of thousands of social media followers and millions of video views.

Hunter, a singer, actress, and model, has drawn comparisons from industry figures including Jennifer Lopez and Lukas Nelson. Influenced by artists such as Amy Winehouse, Adele, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, and Stevie Wonder, she combines contemporary pop with 1960s and 1970s soul influences. Her 2022 debut EP, Hello: My Name is Hunter, surpassed one million streams on Spotify and was executive produced by Grammy-nominated John Alagia and co-produced by Jesse Siebenberg. Her original music has appeared in television series including The Biggest Loser, Love Island, The Bachelorette, Married at First Sight, and American Ninja Warrior.

Feinstein’s is partnering with Allied Solutions to present the engagement.

Tickets and additional information are available by calling 317-688-1947. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square in Carmel, Indiana.