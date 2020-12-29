VIDEO: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's ANNIE Cast Performs 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas'

The cast of Fort Wayne Civic Theatre's Annie performed 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' on its stage to bring well-wishes to patrons of the theatre.

The video was posted on the company's Facebook page.

Check out the video below!

Annie streamed on November 28 and December 27.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms to everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil plans... and even befriends President Franklin D. Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and was the winner of seven 1977 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This steaming event was recorded during the November 8 (2pm) performance at the Embassy Theatre. Cast members are wearing masks unless social distancing in staging allows for them to be lowered.