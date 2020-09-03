Three Rivers Music Theatre Presents Their 5th Annual PARTY ON PEARL Fundraiser
The event takes place on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Join Three Rivers Music Theatre in toasting our Fourth Season and kicking-off Season Five at our fifth annual PARTY ON PEARL fundraiser! Party on Pearl (On Broadway) is an evening of fun and entertainment featuring pop-up performances, hors d'oeuvres, and a cash bar!
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we are limiting this event to 80 attendees to allow ample social distancing. In further precaution, masks will be required and all performances and tables/seating will be outside and tented.
PLEASE NOTE: The event has been postponed from our previously announced May date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket-holders will automatically be accommodated to the new September date.
Friday, September 25, 2020
6:00 - Cocktail Hour
7:00-9:00 - Fundraiser, Pop-Up Performances, Wine Pull, Silent Auction
THE PHILMORE ON BROADWAY
2441 Broadway
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
$40 per person - $75 couple
TICKETS: www.threeriversmusictheatre.com/partyonpearl