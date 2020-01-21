MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Fort Wayne Civic Theatre

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre presents Matilda the Musical, Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin, Book by Dennis Kelly, Orchestrations and Additional Music by Chris Nightingale.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit and intelligence. While unloved by her cruel parents, she impresses her school teacher, the aptly named Miss Honey. Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing as the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda's courage, cleverness and special powers could be the students' saving grace!

Presented in collaboration with Fort Wayne Youtheatre.

Performances:

Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 16 at 2:00 pm

Friday, February 21 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 23 at 2:00 pm

Friday, February 28 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 29 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, March 1 at 2:00 pm

Tickets:

$33 Adults

$28 Seniors

$20 Age 23 and under

Buy online at https://www.fwcivic.org/ or call (260) 424-5220.





