LEGALLY BLONDE and 1776 Coming to Foellinger Outdoor Theatre

The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has announced that they will be proceeding with their upcoming productions of the musicals Legally Blonde and 1776 in partnership with Foellinger Outdoor Theatre and Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation. In presenting these events at Foellinger Outdoor Theatre they will be able to provide adequate social distancing by blocking out seats in the 2,571 seat venue, and utilizing only about 19% of those seats (less than 500). The outdoor venue will offer the added benefit of fresh air, as opposed to recirculated air conditioning.

Working with the staff of Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation, they will be putting in place additional social distancing measures which will likely include cleaning of hard surfaces before and after each performance, venue staff (aside from individuals on stage) wearing appropriate PPE, use of online program books, and any other public health guidelines in place at the time of the performances. Patrons attending the shows will be strongly encouraged to wear masks when entering, exiting, and moving around in facility. Once seated, masks are optional, but social distancing must still be practiced.

"While we know many patrons may not be ready to return to a traditional theatre experience this summer, we are hopeful that these changes will increase the comfort level for anyone who does choose to attend our upcoming productions," explains Phillip H. Colglazier, Executive/Artistic Director, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre.

Tickets for Legally Blonde and 1776 are on sale July 1 at 10:00 am through:

Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation

(260) 427-6000

or in person at

705 E. State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

phone and box office hours are

Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

online through Ticketmaster at www.fwcivic.org or www.fortwayneparks.org

Adults - $33, Seniors 60+ - $28,

Youth to age 23 - $20 - Limited bleacher seats - $15

Current Civic Theatre Season Ticket holders may contact eramel@fwcivic.org to receive a code that will enable you to reserve your seats online or through the Box Office.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By attending our performances you voluntarily assume all risks related to COVID-19.

